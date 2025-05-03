Formula 1 DFS Picks and Best Bets: Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Preview

Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix

Location: Miami, Fla.

Course: Miami International Autodrome

Course Length: 5.41km

Laps: 57

Miami Grand Prix Preview

McLaren has maintained its dominance and speed advantage through the early portions of the season, though Oscar Piastri surprisingly has the upper hand over Lando Norris. Norris will look to regain the momentum in the early chase for the Drivers Championship as he returns to the course where he earned his first F1 victory almost exactly one year ago.

The hierarchy remains unclear behind McLaren, but we've seen a few drivers emerge from the top teams to consistently fight for podium finishes and even wins in Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and George Russell.

That parity continues into the midfield. It's still early, but a fun battle has emerged between Williams and Haas for fifth in the constructor standings. Both consistently execute well and make strong strategy calls to contend for points. Over time, Williams should gain an advantage due to its strong driver pairing, but neither team has separated itself yet.

Key Stats at Miami International Autodrome

Races: 3

Winners from pole: 0

Winners from top-5 starters: 2

Winners from top-10 starters: 3

Previous Race Winners

2024 – Lando Norris

2023- Max Verstappen

2022 Max Verstappen

Miami International Autodrome Track Preview

Miami is still one of the newer circuits to F1 but both drivers and fans have gained some familiarity with the layout. The defining features three fairly long straights that conclude in sharp turns at Turns 1, 11 and 17, which are both passing zones and opportunities for drivers to make significant mistakes.

There are also some unique factors to the race. For the second straight year, Miami is the site of a sprint race. That means only one practice session occurs before the sprint shootout, sprint race and traditional qualifying.

In addition, teams have been supplied with a softer set of tires for this year relative to past races. Between that and the anticipation of very high temperatures (83 degrees on race day), we could see some teams try two-step strategies for the first time.

DraftKings Value Picks (Based on $50k Salary Cap)

Tier 1 Values

Oscar Piastri - $13,000

Lando Norris- $12,600

Max Verstappen- $12,000

Tier 2 Values

George Russell - $10,800

Charles Leclerc- $10,400

Tier 3 Values

Kimi Antonelli- $7,800

Alex Albon -$5,400

Pierre Gasly-$5,200

Tier 4 Values

Carlos Sainz Jr. - $5,000

Isack Hadjar - $4,400

Nico Hulkenberg-$4,200

Oliver Bearman - $4,000

Esteban Ocon - $3,800

Formula 1 DFS Picks for Miami Grand Prix

Captain – Charles Leclerc - $15,600

George Russell- $10,800

Pierre Gasly - $5,200

Isack Hadjar - $4,400

Esteban Ocon- $3,800

Constructor- Ferrari - $10,000

Pricing has gotten very tight, leaving two pretty clear choices for builds. The first is picking the preferred option between Norris and Piastri and then stacking them with another elite constructor. Norris is the cheaper of the two, but stacking he and McLaren together leaves only $4,025 average salary per remaining slot. Only six drivers have a salary below that mark, leaving a very narrow window to build that way.

The preferable option is likely to find a spot to pay down and build a more balanced lineup. One way is to build through one of the other top contending teams, as done in the sample lineup. Leclerc and Russell are my top choices because they have an advantage over their teammate but both drivers should score points for the constructor.

Another alternative would be to pay down only at constructor, meaning pairing Norris or Piastri with Williams. Due to the quality of the Williams driver lineup, they should most consistently have two drivers in the points among teams in the midfield.

As for the midfield, prioritizing drivers likely to pick up the five DK points by beating their opponent makes sense. Those drivers would be Gasly, Hadjar, and Hulkenberg. Both Haas drivers are decent options. Ocon is the boom-bust option (nine or more points in three races but four fewer in the other two), while Bearman has provided a steady five to seven points.

Formula 1 Betting Picks for the Miami Grand Prix

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 3:00 AM ET Saturday

Sprint Race Winner - Kimi Antonelli (+225)

Race Winner - Lando Norris (+175)

Podium Finish – George Russell (+175), Charles Leclerc (+500)

Top-10 Finish – Isack Hadjar (-130), Yuki Tsunoda (+145)

Antonelli was a surprise pole winner for the sprint but still has more favorable odds than Piastri. In a traditional race, I'd back Piastri to find a way to win. However, with only 19 laps, Antonelli's biggest problem will be staying ahead on the opening turn.

My other favorite bets include the podium and top-10 finishers. Mercedes looks to have the upper hand over Ferrari early on in the weekend, but things change rapidly and Leclerc provides strong value. Russell is certainly the safer option.

Tsunoda could be a big riser after qualifying. His sprint qualifying was poor, but the performance was blamed on miscommunication. He's reached Q3 in two of three races. If he does so again, his price won't be +145 to score points.

Hadjar has hung around the points all season and was quick in sprint qualifying, which bodes well for the rest of the weekend.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.