F1 DFS Picks and Best Bets: Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix

Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix

Location: Lusail, Qatar

Course: Lusail International Circuit

Course Length: 5.42km

Laps: 57

Qatar Grand Prix Race Preview

Max Verstappen wrapped up his fourth championship a week ago at Las Vegas, capping off one of the most competitive seasons in Formula 1 history. With the one-two result for Mercedes a week ago, 2024 became the first season in which four different manufacturers finished one-two, the first season in which four constructors won four races each, and the first season where seven different drivers won multiple races. Verstappen's early-season dominance, and a wet and wild win at Brazil, left Verstappen standing tallest. However, with two races remaining, the constructor's title is still far from decided. McLaren's lead has been cut to just 24 points by Ferrari with Red Bull only 53 points behind, too. Ferrari's late-season surge might just be enough to see them through to the front, though McLaren could have an edge this week at Qatar. The sprint format this weekend could be an extra opportunity for them to pad their lead ahead of Abu Dhabi's season finale, too.

Key Stats at Lusail International Circuit

Races: 2

Winners from pole: 2

Winners from top-5 starters: 2

Winners from top-10 starters: 2

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0

Fastest race: 217.812 kph

Previous Lusail Winners

2023 - Max Verstappen

2021 - Lewis Hamilton

Unlike last week's Las Vegas street circuit, the Lusail International Circuit features more medium- and high-speed corners. The track is more flowing and drivers will need to ensure their car has the best balance possible to maintain speed through each turn. Qatar's warmer temperatures will also widen the performance window for tires. The track's best passing zone is at the end of the long main straight. The straightaway is the site of the circuit's only DRS zone and cars will be at top speed as they push the limits in applying the brakes for corner entry. Both prior Formula 1 races held at the track were won from pole position with the winners leading every lap in the race. Qualifying will undoubtedly be important for this weekend's event considering passing will be at a premium given the higher-speed corners, but the sprint format weekend means limited time for teams to sort out their setups for point-paying Saturday and Sunday events. While Mercedes and Ferrari demonstrated strength a week ago at Qatar, McLaren will be anxiously awaiting this circuit's layout and warmer temperatures.

DRAFTKINGS VALUE PICKS for the Qatar Grand Prix

Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Max Verstappen - $12,600

Lando Norris - $12,400

Charles Leclerc - $11,000

George Russell - $10,600

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Lewis Hamilton - $9,600

Sergio Perez - $6,000

Fernando Alonso - $5,400

Pierre Gasly - $5,000

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Nico Hulkenberg - $4,800

Yuki Tsunoda - $4,600

Alex Albon - $4,000

DraftKings Constructor Values

McLaren - $12,500

Ferrari - $11,500

Mercedes - $11,000

Red Bull Racing - $10,000

Formula 1 DFS Picks for the Qatar Grand Prix

Team Captain - Pierre Gasly - $7,500

Lando Norris - $12,400

Lewis Hamilton - $9,600

Fernando Alonso - $5,400

Franco Colapinto - $3.600

Constructor - Ferrari - $11,500

The Alpine teammates scored a double-podium finish at Brazil. Pierre Gasly then kept that momentum rolling with a third-place start at Las Vegas. Engine trouble ended his day early in that race, but his car's speed is undeniable. Gasly qualified inside the top 10 six times this season and three of those were in the last four races, which is more evidence of how much he is improving as the season draws to a close. At Qatar, his average starting spot is 4.5 and his average finish is 11.5. Gasly is one to look out for this week. Another driver to keep an eye on is Lando Norris. His championship hopes came to an end last week, but with the constructor's title still in play, Norris has a lot to push for. This track should suit the McLaren and Norris will take whatever advantage he can get. Norris should be one of the favorites to win this weekend. Veterans Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso also present compelling options this week. Hamilton won this race from pole in 2021 and was fast enough to start in the top three last season before crashing out. Fantasy players shouldn't expect the same result this week, but they should expect similar speed if not as quick as Mercedes was in the cold conditions at Las Vegas. Similarly, Fernando Alonso continues to be the best driver outside of the top four teams. He finished 11th last week, which was his best finish since Singapore, too. After starting third and fourth and finishing third and sixth in the two Qatari stops so far, Alonso presents a valuable option for many rosters this week. Finally, Franco Colapinto will make his eighth start of the season in the Williams this week. He finished better than his starting spot in six of those tries and finished in the points twice. This track, with its fast corners, should also suit the car, giving him further opportunity to impress as a newcomer to the series.

WIth the constructor's title still up for grabs, fantasy players should take advantage of the competition between the top teams. Ferrari has been charging forward, and closed the gap to McLaren to just 24 points. While McLaren may look like the better car on paper for Qatar, Ferrari should not be expected to be too far behind. Good strategy and getting the setup nailed quickly on Friday could give them a shot at the win. At a minimum, both drivers should be expected to be fighting for podium finishes this weekend.

Formula 1 Betting Picks for the Qatar Grand Prix

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Race Winner - Lando Norris +230, Max Verstappen +350

Winning Constructor - McLaren +110, Red Bull Racing +330, Ferrari +400

Winning Margin - Between six and 12 seconds +300

Safety Car - No +110

While Mercedes was the team to beat at Las Vegas, there are specific reasons why. Qatar is a different track and venue with different weather where McLaren is likely to have their advantage back in hand. The cold conditions and slow turns from a week ago will give way this week to warmer temperature and faster cornering speeds. Those characteristics favor McLaren and Lando Norris. Those looking for a value play may want to consider Max Verstappen or Oscar Piastri, though. While Piastri has all of the McLaren advantages with a better return, Red Bull and Verstappen have clearly improved their fortunes. The question is how much, though. Red Bull was still second best at many venues that favored McLaren and only the unusual conditions at Brazil gave the edge to Verstappen. Ferrari has also closed the gap as the season approaches its conclusion, but their advantage has been on the longer straights and slower turns, too. At Qatar, the car and driver to beat are likely to be McLaren's Lando Norris.

Since the competition in Formula 1 is so tight right now, race outcomes can hinge on minutia. While Formula 1's first visit to Qatar saw Verstappen domination, last year's race was decided by less than five seconds. With McLaren's advantage on this type of circuit, fans might expect that margin to be a bit wider this week, though. For that reason, one prop bet to consider would be the favorable odds on a finishing margin between six and 12 seconds. Additionally, cautions at Qatar have been rare. Last year's race had one and there were none the race before that. The trend recently has been not to have safety cars, and at this natural terrain road course, fans can reasonably expect that to be the case again this week.

