F1 DFS Picks and Preview: Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix

Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix
Location: Lusail, Qatar
Course: Lusail International Circuit
Course Length: 5.42km
Laps: 57
Qatar Grand Prix Race Preview
The 2023 Formula 1 driver's championship edges closer to conclusion with this week's Qatar Grand Prix. Red Bull Racing wrapped up the constructor's title last time out at Japan with a return to form from Max Verstappen, who took the victory and a step closer to securing his third series championship. On tap this week is a return to the Lusail International Circuit for the Qatar Grand Prix. This weekend's grand prix will be the second appearance at the circuit for Formula 1. Lewis Hamilton won the inaugural event in 2021, and the circuit rejoins the calendar this season with a 10-year agreement to host the race. There isn't much for fantasy players to base their decisions on this week with just one prior race from two seasons ago, though. Still, the 2023 trends have been clear, and the natural terrain road course situated near Doha has all the characteristics of a circuit that will suit Red Bull and Max Verstappen well as they work to add the 2023 driver's title to their constructor's trophy.
Key Stats at Lusail International Circuit
- Races: 1
- Winners from pole: 1
- Winners from top-5 starters: 1
- Winners from top-10 starters: 1
- Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0
- Fastest race: 217.812 kph
Previous Lusail Winners
2021 - Lewis Hamilton
The Lusail International Circuit was originally developed to host the country's first ever MotoGP race in 2004. It was built in just over a year, and 2021 marked the first visit from Formula 1. The track features a number of medium- to high-speed corners, which creates a flowing lap where rhythm and maintaining the highest speeds possible enable drivers to segregate themselves from the competition. The best passing spot will be at the end of the long main straight. That section of the track is over a kilometer long and hosts the only DRS zone. The only other edition of this race was won by Lewis Hamilton, who started from pole and led every lap. Max Verstappen started that race seventh, but climbed to second for the finish. Qualifying will undoubtedly be important for this weekend's event considering passing will be at a premium given the higher-speed corners. The Red Bull machines have also had the advantage on this type of circuit all season. Given the circuit's repaving work since 2021, all teams will need to maximize track time Friday in order to get their settings right ahead of a sprint day Saturday before Sunday's race.
DRAFTKINGS VALUE PICKS for the Qatar Grand Prix
Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap
DraftKings Tier 1 Values
Max Verstappen - $15,800
Sergio Perez - $10,000
Lando Norris - $9,400
Lewis Hamilton - $9,200
DraftKings Tier 2 Values
Oscar Piastri - $8,800
Charles Leclerc - $8,600
George Russell - $8,200
DraftKings Tier 3 Values
Carlos Sainz Jr. - $7,800
Fernando Alonso - $6,800
Alex Albon - $4,800
DraftKings Constructor Values
Red Bull Racing - $14,500
McLaren - $9,300
Mercedes AMG Petronas - $8,800
Ferrari - $8,300
Formula 1 DFS Picks for the Qatar Grand Prix
Team Captain - Max Verstappen - $23,700
Esteban Ocon - $5,000
Alex Albon - $4,800
Liam Lawson - $4,200
Valtteri Bottas - $4,000
Constructor - Ferrari - $8,300
Chances are high that Max Verstappen will clinch his third series title this weekend at Qatar. The biggest question seems to be whether he will do it on Saturday or Sunday. Either way, Verstappen is the heavy favorite to win both Saturday's sprint as well as the main event on Sunday. He finished second in the only other Formula 1 race at this track despite starting seventh, and he picked up the fastest lap that day, too. After choosing Verstappen as captain, the remaining selections have to be judicious. Esteban Ocon could be a good option, too. He finished fifth at this track in 2021 and grabbed a ninth-place finish in Japan. That was his best result since Belgium, and this Qatar circuit should play similarly to those two tracks. At this point, Alex Albon is making himself a nice fantasy option for many nearly every week. A fast circuit should suit him well, too. After crashing out at Suzuka, he will be anxious to return to the points. Another impressive driver has been Liam Lawson. He finished 11th in Japan and this week's race will be his fifth of the season. He finished ninth in Singapore and has an average finish of 11.0 from his first four races. Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas then takes the final driver selection. He failed to finish the last two races, but when he gets to the finish he can be in the fight for points. Two 10th-place finishes at Monza and Montreal have been his best since starting the year with an eighth-place finish at Bahrain.
With the selections above, this roster can still accommodate Ferrari as the constructor's choice. The team has really stepped up their competitiveness in recent races, and are working hard to claim second-place in the manufacturer's title with their effort. They are the only other manufacturer to win a race besides Red Bull, and should be podium contenders this week as well.
Formula 1 Betting Picks for the Qatar Grand Prix
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Race Winner - Max Verstappen -400, Lando Norris +1000, Sergio Perez +1200
Winning Constructor - Red Bull Racing -600, Ferrari +1100
Winning Margin - Over 10 seconds -165, Between five and 10 seconds +350
Fastest Lap - Max Verstappen -150
Safety Car - No +125
Max Verstappen is the favorite for Qatar again for very good reason. This season has been full of superlatives for he and the team, but Qatar might also be a place he should have won at in 2021. He finished second from not the greatest spot on the grid and took fastest lap honors on the way. Choosing Verstappen for the fastest lap offers a better return than the race win, and it is probably just as likely that he'd get it. Those looking for a Verstappen alternative will likely go with Lando Norris. McLaren is competitive and edged out Ferrari in the battle a Japan. Ferrari will fight back, but Norris remains a good option for individual drivers not named Max.
Similarly, Red Bull is the obvious favorite for the weekend. However, Ferrari may be the better team option when looking beyond the favorites. While it would be hard to choose between Leclerc and Sainz, it may make sense to simply choose the team as a whole. They will be in the mix for podium finishes, and they have been able to beat McLaren on multiple occasions recently.
While the winning margin this week would be expected to be big, many factors could bring it closer. A late safety car, a quick dive to the pits for fresh tires and a fastest lap attempt, or any other small disruption could reduce the gap. That brings the between five to 10 seconds option into play. For nearly four times the return, that seems like a good play this week. Those not looking for that closer finish may choose to combine that bigger finish margin with the no safety car option. There were no cautions in this race in 2021.