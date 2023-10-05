F1 DFS Picks and Preview: Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix

Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix

Location: Lusail, Qatar

Course: Lusail International Circuit

Course Length: 5.42km

Laps: 57

Qatar Grand Prix Race Preview

The 2023 Formula 1 driver's championship edges closer to conclusion with this week's Qatar Grand Prix. Red Bull Racing wrapped up the constructor's title last time out at Japan with a return to form from Max Verstappen, who took the victory and a step closer to securing his third series championship. On tap this week is a return to the Lusail International Circuit for the Qatar Grand Prix. This weekend's grand prix will be the second appearance at the circuit for Formula 1. Lewis Hamilton won the inaugural event in 2021, and the circuit rejoins the calendar this season with a 10-year agreement to host the race. There isn't much for fantasy players to base their decisions on this week with just one prior race from two seasons ago, though. Still, the 2023 trends have been clear, and the natural terrain road course situated near Doha has all the characteristics of a circuit that will suit Red Bull and Max Verstappen well as they work to add the 2023 driver's title to their constructor's trophy.

Key Stats at Lusail International Circuit

Races: 1

Winners from pole: 1

Winners from top-5 starters: 1

Winners from top-10 starters: 1

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0

Fastest race: 217.812 kph

Previous Lusail Winners

2021 - Lewis Hamilton

The Lusail International Circuit was originally developed to host the country's first ever MotoGP race in 2004. It was built in just over a year, and 2021 marked the first visit from Formula 1. The track features a number of medium- to high-speed corners, which creates a flowing lap where rhythm and maintaining the highest speeds possible enable drivers to segregate themselves from the competition. The best passing spot will be at the end of the long main straight. That section of the track is over a kilometer long and hosts the only DRS zone. The only other edition of this race was won by Lewis Hamilton, who started from pole and led every lap. Max Verstappen started that race seventh, but climbed to second for the finish. Qualifying will undoubtedly be important for this weekend's event considering passing will be at a premium given the higher-speed corners. The Red Bull machines have also had the advantage on this type of circuit all season. Given the circuit's repaving work since 2021, all teams will need to maximize track time Friday in order to get their settings right ahead of a sprint day Saturday before Sunday's race.

DRAFTKINGS VALUE PICKS for the Qatar Grand Prix

Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Max Verstappen - $15,800

Sergio Perez - $10,000

Lando Norris - $9,400

Lewis Hamilton - $9,200

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Oscar Piastri - $8,800

Charles Leclerc - $8,600

George Russell - $8,200

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Carlos Sainz Jr. - $7,800

Fernando Alonso - $6,800

Alex Albon - $4,800

DraftKings Constructor Values

Red Bull Racing - $14,500

McLaren - $9,300

Mercedes AMG Petronas - $8,800

Ferrari - $8,300

Formula 1 DFS Picks for the Qatar Grand Prix

Team Captain - Max Verstappen - $23,700

Esteban Ocon - $5,000

Alex Albon - $4,800

Liam Lawson - $4,200

Valtteri Bottas - $4,000

Constructor - Ferrari - $8,300

Chances are high that Max Verstappen will clinch his third series title this weekend at Qatar. The biggest question seems to be whether he will do it on Saturday or Sunday. Either way, Verstappen is the heavy favorite to win both Saturday's sprint as well as the main event on Sunday. He finished second in the only other Formula 1 race at this track despite starting seventh, and he picked up the fastest lap that day, too. After choosing Verstappen as captain, the remaining selections have to be judicious. Esteban Ocon could be a good option, too. He finished fifth at this track in 2021 and grabbed a ninth-place finish in Japan. That was his best result since Belgium, and this Qatar circuit should play similarly to those two tracks. At this point, Alex Albon is making himself a nice fantasy option for many nearly every week. A fast circuit should suit him well, too. After crashing out at Suzuka, he will be anxious to return to the points. Another impressive driver has been Liam Lawson. He finished 11th in Japan and this week's race will be his fifth of the season. He finished ninth in Singapore and has an average finish of 11.0 from his first four races. Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas then takes the final driver selection. He failed to finish the last two races, but when he gets to the finish he can be in the fight for points. Two 10th-place finishes at Monza and Montreal have been his best since starting the year with an eighth-place finish at Bahrain.

With the selections above, this roster can still accommodate Ferrari as the constructor's choice. The team has really stepped up their competitiveness in recent races, and are working hard to claim second-place in the manufacturer's title with their effort. They are the only other manufacturer to win a race besides Red Bull, and should be podium contenders this week as well.

Formula 1 Betting Picks for the Qatar Grand Prix

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Race Winner - Max Verstappen -400, Lando Norris +1000, Sergio Perez +1200

Winning Constructor - Red Bull Racing -600, Ferrari +1100

Winning Margin - Over 10 seconds -165, Between five and 10 seconds +350

Fastest Lap - Max Verstappen -150

Safety Car - No +125

Max Verstappen is the favorite for Qatar again for very good reason. This season has been full of superlatives for he and the team, but Qatar might also be a place he should have won at in 2021. He finished second from not the greatest spot on the grid and took fastest lap honors on the way. Choosing Verstappen for the fastest lap offers a better return than the race win, and it is probably just as likely that he'd get it. Those looking for a Verstappen alternative will likely go with Lando Norris. McLaren is competitive and edged out Ferrari in the battle a Japan. Ferrari will fight back, but Norris remains a good option for individual drivers not named Max.

Similarly, Red Bull is the obvious favorite for the weekend. However, Ferrari may be the better team option when looking beyond the favorites. While it would be hard to choose between Leclerc and Sainz, it may make sense to simply choose the team as a whole. They will be in the mix for podium finishes, and they have been able to beat McLaren on multiple occasions recently.

While the winning margin this week would be expected to be big, many factors could bring it closer. A late safety car, a quick dive to the pits for fresh tires and a fastest lap attempt, or any other small disruption could reduce the gap. That brings the between five to 10 seconds option into play. For nearly four times the return, that seems like a good play this week. Those not looking for that closer finish may choose to combine that bigger finish margin with the no safety car option. There were no cautions in this race in 2021.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. C.J. Radune plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: cjradune, RaceDayScore: cjradune.