SXM Highlights: Impact of Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins?

Written by 
James Anderson 
Jeff Erickson 
March 23, 2022

This article is part of our SXM Highlights series.

Explosive wide receiver Tyreek Hill is now a Dolphin.  How does this impact the fantasy value of Maimi's weapons?  Jeff is optimistic, but James has his concerns:

Did you know you can hear RotoWire experts on SiriusXM? Listen Noon-2pm EST Monday through Friday and 1-3pm EST on Saturday and Sunday. Go to XM 87 or Sirius 210. Also catch our SXM MLB Network show Saturdays 5-6pm ET.  Learn more here.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.
 

