2022 Baltimore Ravens Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Baltimore Ravens

Injuries and defensive woes doomed the 2021 Ravens after two years of them following a formula based on Lamar Jackson and an opportunistic defense. The defense is retooled, Jackson is back and so is the run game. The team could be as good as it was in 2020, but the AFC has become much more formidable.

2022 Offseason Moves – Baltimore Ravens

Key Acquisitions

Marcus Williams – S (from Saints)

Baltimore made the safety its biggest free-agent acquisition.

Morgan Moses – OT (from Jets)

Adds needed tackle depth after the team's struggles there last season.

Kyle Hamilton – S (Rd. 1, No. 14 – Notre Dame)

A versatile playmaker who can be used all over in a new-look defense.

Charlie Kolar – TE (Rd. 4, No. 128 – Iowa State)

Provides TE depth along with fellow fourth-rounder Isaiah Likely.

Tyler Badie – RB (Rd. 6, No. 196 – Missouri)

Could carve out a role in the backfield as a third-down option.

Key Departures

Marquise Brown – WR (to Cardinals)

The team's projected No. 1 receiver gets shipped off for a draft pick.

Sammy Watkins – WR (to Packers)

Moves on after the one-year experiment in Baltimore doesn't work out.

Brandon Williams – DT (FA)

Travis Jones was drafted in the third round to succeed Williams.

Baltimore Ravens 2022 Coaching Staff

Head Coach: John Harbaugh (Year 15)

Offensive Coordinator: Greg Roman (Year 4) – Option/power-run offense

Defensive Coordinator: Mike Macdonald (Year 1) – 3-4 scheme

Stats to Know for the Baltimore Ravens

2022 Vegas Projected Wins: 9.5 (T-9th)

2021 Record: 8-9

2021 Points Scored: 387 (17th)

2021 Points Allowed: 392 (19th)

2021 Point Differential: -5 (19th)

2021 Run-Play Rate: 43.6 percent (11th)

2021 Offensive Snaps: 1,185 (1st)

2021 PFF O-Line Ranking: No. 21

Full 2021 Team Stats

2022 Baltimore Ravens Depth Chart

QB: Lamar Jackson / Tyler Huntley

RB: J.K. Dobbins / Gus Edwards / Mike Davis / Justice Hill / Tyler Badie

FB: Patrick Ricard

WR1: Rashod Bateman / Jaylon Moore / Binjimen Victor

WR2: Devin Duvernay / Tylan Wallace

WR3: James Proche / Slade Bolden

TE: Mark Andrews / Nick Boyle / Charlie Kolar / Isaiah Likely / Josh Oliver

O-Line: LT Ronnie Stanley / LG Tyre Phillips / C Tyler Linderbaum / RG Kevin Zeitler / RT Morgan Moses (RotoWire Rank: No. 19)

Kicker: Justin Tucker

Full 2022 Depth Chart

2022 Baltimore Ravens Schedule

Week Date Opponent Kickoff (ET) 1 Sep 11 @ New York Jets 1:00 PM 2 Sep 18 Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM 3 Sep 25 @ New England Patriots 1:00 PM 4 Oct 2 Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM 5 Oct 9 Cincinnati Bengals 8:20 PM 6 Oct 16 @ New York Giants 1:00 PM 7 Oct 23 Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM 8 Oct 27 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:15 PM 9 Nov 7 @ New Orleans Saints 8:15 PM 10 Bye 11 Nov 20 Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM 12 Nov 27 @ Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM 13 Dec 4 Denver Broncos 1:00 PM 14 Dec 11 @ Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM 15 TBD @ Cleveland Browns TBD 16 Dec 24 Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM 17 Jan 1 Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM 18 TBD @ Cincinnati Bengals TBD

Baltimore Ravens Storylines for 2022

Re-establishing the Run

The Ravens finished third in the league in rushing yards last season, which seems fine on the surface but was a far cry from the previous two campaigns. Baltimore ran for nearly 600 fewer yards and six less TDs than in 2020, despite having one more game on the schedule. The league of course is trending toward being pass-first, but the team's offensive core and philosophy are best suited to play bully ball with the run. Fortunately, it's easy to pinpoint why the drop-off occurred.

J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards were lost for the season before Week 1, leaving the Ravens to hit the veteran scrap pile and cobble things together with Devonta Freeman, Latavius Murray and even Le'Veon Bell at one point. Things got worse when Lamar Jackson missed the final four games of the campaign.

If the injury bug is less cruel this time around, the Ravens once again will have the pieces in place to have a dominant run game, with Dobbins and Edwards back, and Mike Davis, Justice Hill and Tyler Badie on hand in reserve. That's key, given the departures of Marquise Brown and Sammy Watkins, and the lack of notable wideout additions through free agency and the draft. Getting Ronnie Stanley back on the left side of the line and adding the massive Daniel Faalele (6-8, 380) also should give an added boost to Baltimore's run-blocking.

Avoiding the Injury Bug

Every team deals with key injuries, and luck in that regard always plays a role in how a season can shake out. But 2021 was particularly nightmarish on that front for the Ravens. Not only was projected starting running back J.K. Dobbins lost for the year in a preseason game, the team lost two key cogs – running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters – to ACL tears in the same practice four days before the season started.

Things got worse from there after 2019 All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley missed every game after Week 1 and star corner Marlon Humphrey suffering a season-ending pec injury when the team still was in the thick of the playoff hunt. Lamar Jackson's ankle injury cost him the last four contests of the season, all of which resulted in losses. In all, just four of Baltimore's projected starters played full slates and 25 players were placed on IR over the course of the campaign. Despite that, the team still entered Week 18 with a chance to make the postseason.

The Ravens took measures this offseason to address these issues by hiring Adrian Dixon as their new head athletic trainer. By having a better handle on what they can control from a strength and conditioning perspective, along with having just a bit more luck, the Ravens should have more of their main pieces in place to be a factor in the AFC.

New Look Defense

Fixing the defense was a priority this offseason after a disastrous 2021 in which the Ravens gave up a league-leading 4,742 yards through the air and surrendered 31 passing touchdowns with just nine interceptions en route to finishing 8-9 and missing the playoffs. The run defense was stout, allowing just 3.8 yards per carry, but that didn't matter much when teams knew they could attack via the pass with impunity.

This all led to a change at defensive coordinator with Don Martindale being fired and Mike Macdonald being hired away from the college ranks at Michigan. Marlon Humphrey missing the stretch run and Marcus Peters being unavailable the whole season didn't help, but an overhaul was needed. Both are set to return, and Baltimore opted to bolster its secondary at safety by signing Marcus Williams in free agency and spending its first pick on the versatile Kyle Hamilton out of Notre Dame.

The Ravens got younger and more athletic on the defensive line with the Travis Jones pick, and David Ojabo could be a factor once he returns from his unfortunate Achilles injury. Provided the established veterans maintain their level of play and promising young players like Patrick Queen and Odafe Oweh take a step forward, this defense could return to its dominant form from a couple of seasons ago.

Fantasy Football Stock Watch

⬆️ Rising: WR Rashod Bateman

Opportunity knocks for the 2021 first-rounder now that Marquise Brown is gone. Bateman is positioned to be the team's No. 1 wide receiver after missing time as a rookie and not having Lamar Jackson down the stretch.

⬇️ Falling: TE Nick Boyle

Already a blocking specialist, Boyle's chances at contributing in the passing game got even slimmer when the Ravens doubled up on pass-catching tight ends – Charlie Kolar and Isaiah Likely – in the fourth round of the draft.

😴 Sleeper: WR Devin Duvernay

The Ravens signaled their belief in Duvernay by not adding any receivers in the draft after trading Brown. It's sink-or-swim time for the talented third-year wideout who showed some promise last season.

🌟 Pivotal Player: Mark Andrews

The Ravens jettisoning Marquise Brown and not drafting a receiver puts added emphasis on Andrews being the engine of the team's passing attack. He already led all tight ends in target share in 2021 and thrived by leading every major category for his position. Can he do it again without a proven receiver to take some of the pressure off?

Baltimore Ravens Injury Report

RB J.K. Dobbins

Dobbins and backfield mate Gus Edwards missed all of 2021 after suffering torn ACLs shortly before the season opener, and their recoveries will be a major storyline heading into the year. As of mid-June, the belief around Baltimore was that Dobbins would "have a chance" to be ready for the start of training camp, but the team instead ended up placing him on the PUP list. While it's hoped that he'll be ready for the start of the regular season, running backs coming off these types of injuries always carry some risk. On a positive note, Dobbins has the benefit of having nearly a full calendar year to have rehabbed before the campaign kicks off.

RB Gus Edwards

Edwards and Dobbins both are on their way back from ACL tears, which always are worrisome for running backs, but they have the benefit of nearly a full calendar year to recover before training camp gets underway. As of mid-June, coach John Harbaugh said that Edwards had a chance to be ready for the start of camp, but, like Dobbins, he opened on the PUP list. Edwards' injury, though serious, was contained to only his ACL, while Dobbins endured damage to his LCL, but the latter also is expected to be on track for Week 1.

T Ronnie Stanley

Stanley suffered a severe ankle injury in November 2020, and while he was "ready" for the start of 2021, his season lasted just one game before he was shut down. Baltimore's offensive line struggled mightily in his absence, and he arguably is the linchpin to how that unit will perform this year. Stanley was an All-Pro in 2019, and even if the injury prevents him from reaching that level of play, simply having him at tackle all season will be a boon for the entire offense. While he reportedly is on track after requiring a cleanup surgery in October, he kicked off camp on the PUP list.

Training Camp Battle 2022 – Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore stunned many by trading away last year's top wideout, Marquise Brown, on the first night of the draft. The surprise continued when the team eschewed adding any receiver help for the entirety of the draft after not making any signings at the position in free agency. The obvious choice to take over the No. 1 role out wide is 2021 first-rounder Rashod Bateman, but things get murky quickly after looking past him on the depth chart.

Third-year wideouts Devin Duvernay and James Proche appear to be the other top candidates to see significant role increases. Duvernay garnered All-Pro honors as a returner last season, and it will be interesting to see how Baltimore can utilize his open-field ability with a larger workload within the offense, whether it's out wide or in the slot. Proche is limited as an athlete, which likely qualifies him for a role in the slot. However, the SMU product is sure-handed and can be an asset in the short and intermediate passing game if he locks down that role.

The wildcard is second-year man Tylan Wallace, who was a non-factor as a rookie but posted impressive production at Oklahoma State. He was a downfield threat in college, but his 4.49 speed raises questions as to whether that will carry over to the pro level. Regardless, there are more questions than answers in Baltimore's receiving corps.