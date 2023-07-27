2023 Green Bay Packers Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Green Bay Packers

For the first time since 1993, the Packers head into a season without either Brett Favre or Aaron Rodgers under center. Things won't look drastically different elsewhere, but with Rodgers in New York and Jordan Love replacing him, expectations for Green Bay aren't at the level they have been. Coach Matt LaFleur will attempt to guide the young signal-caller, while the team will hope its cache of first-rounders on the defensive side make the unit one of the better ones in the league.

2023 Green Bay Packers Quarterback Room

Veteran Additions: None

None Draft Picks: Sean Clifford (Rd. 5, No. 149 – Penn State)

Sean Clifford (Rd. 5, No. 149 – Penn State) Departures: Aaron Rodgers (to Jets)

When an organization loses a four-time MVP – not to mention the face of the franchise – there's undoubtedly a major void. Well, with Rodgers gone and Clifford the only quarterback brought in, Jordan Love will get every chance to fill it this season. GM Brian Gutekunst thought enough of Love to move up and snag him in the first round in 2020. Love brings pedigree to the table, but what exactly else is unclear, as he's made just one career start.

He's a decent athlete and can make NFL throws. Accuracy may be a concern, and it's unknown how he'll adjust with opposing teams out to stop him. Love has been in the league for three years and is just 24 years old, but he's played so little that it's really anyone's guess how effective he'll be. Clifford was a four-year starter at Penn State, but he poses no threat to Love, particularly with the Packers wanting to justify both the Love pick and Rodgers trade. As things stand, Clifford will compete with Danny Etling for the backup job.

2023 Green Bay Packers Backfield

Veteran Additions: None

None Draft Picks: Lew Nichols (Rd. 7, No. 235 – Central Michigan)

Lew Nichols (Rd. 7, No. 235 – Central Michigan) Departures: None

While there's a big question mark at quarterback, there's little uncertainty in the running back room, as Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon will lead the backfield for another season. Jones ran for a career-best 1,121 yards on 5.3 YPC last season, and he also remained a key factor in the passing game with 59 catches. Many were banking on a Dillon breakout in 2022, and while he was effective he didn't make the desired leap.

Both players did spend more time on the field than they did the year before, and they could be busy again with Jordan Love getting his feet wet. Jones remains the starter, but Dillon won't trail him by too much in the snap count department. Each will have some extra motivation this year, as the Packers may elect to move on from one or both next offseason.

The third spot on the depth chart is up for grabs, and holdovers Patrick Taylor and Tyler Goodson will compete with Nichols for the role. That race is a toss-up, as Taylor wins in experience, Goodson showed well last preseason, and Nichols brings intrigue in his rookie season.

2023 Green Bay Packers Receiving Corps

The Packers didn't lose anyone as notable as Aaron Rodgers from the receiving corps, but they parted ways with just about every veteran and are going with a full-on youth movement at those positions. WRs Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs made marks as rookies last year and will lead a group that's made little-to-no contributions in the NFL.

Watson has the most intrigue, having scored eight times from Weeks 10-13 and overall recording three 100-yard games. Despite being a fourth-rounder, Doubs himself stood out almost immediately, and the team is banking on his continued ascent. Things are wide open beyond that, but given his status as a 2023 second-round pick, Reed should be next in line. Samori Toure also may make a push for snaps, and a host of youngsters will compete for roster spots, with Wicks the only one in the bunch drafted before the seventh round.

Like Reed, Musgrave is a rookie second-rounder and looks primed to step in as Green Bay's top tight end, with his size and speed potentially helping him make an impact. Josiah Deguara has the upper hand on Kraft, another first-year player, for the backup job, but don't be surprised if Kraft surpasses him at some point.

2023 Green Bay Packers Sleepers

⬆️ Sleeper: AJ Dillon

Dillon's stock is down following a pedestrian 2022 campaign, but post-hype sleepers exist, and he's in relatively the same spot he was 12 months ago. Even in a down year, he averaged 12.6 touches per contest, and he scored six touchdowns over his final six appearances. Green Bay's running backs should be plenty busy given the quarterback change, and with little depth beyond the top two, Dillon would likely dominate the backfield work if Aaron Jones is unavailable for any reason.

😴 Super Sleeper: Jayden Reed

There's reason to believe in both Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, but nothing is truly set in stone at the receiver spots, and the fact the Packers strayed from their typical wideout profile to select Reed indicates they see something in him. Reed has a nose for the end zone, scoring 27 times in 44 collegiate games. It'll be tough for him to rack up volume, but he could find the end zone a few times, and given Green Bay's track record with second-round receivers, the potential is there for more.

2023 Green Bay Packers Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Matt LaFleur (Year 5)

Offensive Coordinator: Adam Stenavich (Year 2) – West Coast offense

Defensive Coordinator: Joe Barry (Year 3) – 3-4 scheme

2023 Green Bay Packers Depth Chart

QB: Jordan Love / Sean Clifford / Danny Etling

RB: Aaron Jones / AJ Dillon / Patrick Taylor / Lew Nichols / Tyler Goodson

WR1: Christian Watson

WR2: Romeo Doubs / Dontayvion Wicks / Grant DuBose

WR3: Jayden Reed / Samori Toure

TE: Luke Musgrave / Josiah Deguara / Tucker Kraft / Tyler Davis

O-Line: LT David Bakhtiari / LG Elgton Jenkins / C Josh Myers / RG Jon Runyan / RT Zach Tom (RotoWire Rank: No. 8)

Kicker: Anders Carlson

Full 2023 Depth Chart

Stats to Know for the Green Bay Packers

2023 Projected Wins via FanDuel Sportsbook: 7.5 (T-20th)

2022 Record: 8-9

2022 Points Scored: 370 (14th)

2022 Points Allowed: 371 (T-17th)

2022 Point Differential: -1 (13th)

2022 Run-Play Rate: 43.4 percent (15th)

2022 Offensive Snaps: 1,051 (19th)

2022 PFF O-Line Ranking: No. 3

Full 2022 Team Stats

2023 Green Bay Packers Schedule

Week Date Opponent Kickoff (ET) 1 Sep 10 at Chicago Bears 4:25 PM 2 Sep 17 at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM 3 Sep 24 New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM 4 Sep 28 Detroit Lions 8:15 PM 5 Oct 9 at Las Vegas Raiders 8:15 PM 6 Bye 7 Oct 22 at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM 8 Oct 29 Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM 9 Nov 5 Los Angeles Rams 1:00 PM 10 Nov 12 at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM 11 Nov 19 Los Angeles Chargers 1:00 PM 12 Nov 23 at Detroit Lions 12:30 PM 13 Dec 3 Kansas City Chiefs 8:20 PM 14 Dec 11 at New York Giants 8:15 PM 15 Dec 17 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM 16 Dec 24 at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM 17 Dec 31 at Minnesota Vikings 8:20 PM 18 TBD Chicago Bears TBD

Green Bay Packers Odds To Win Super Bowl LVIII

Packers Super Bowl 58 Odds: 65-1

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 10:00 PM ET on July 27, 2023.