2023 Miami Dolphins Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins retain newfound optimism heading into Year 2 under coach Mike McDaniel and offensive coordinator Frank Smith, especially with the arrival of new defensive maestro Vic Fangio to replace former DC Josh Boyer. Not discounting Fangio's presence, Miami's identity remains centered on McDaniel's offensive scheme, which in 2022 proved to be more than an imitation of mentor Kyle Shanahan's famous system. The table looks set to build upon what ranked as the 11th-best scoring offense last season.

2023 Miami Dolphins Quarterback Room

Veteran Additions: Mike White (from Jets)

Mike White (from Jets) Draft Picks: None

None Departures: Teddy Bridgewater (FA)

Tua Tagovailoa's long awaited breakout season saw him lead the NFL with a 105.5 passer rating, despite repeated concussions notably causing a decline in his performance before he ultimately was shut down. Still, there's no mistaking Tagovailoa's ability to thrive in Mike McDaniel's offensive scheme: his 8.9 yards per attempt and 6.3 percent passing TD rate also ranked first at his position, after having ranked 29th in average target depth (7.0) the year prior.

Durability concerns are the most significant unknown surrounding Tagovailoa, who hasn't suited up for more than a 13-game season, but his offseason prioritized training to avoid future head injuries. While Tua's history reportedly doesn't make him more likely to suffer another concussion, it could make the Dolphins extra cautious.

A lack of rushing upside means Tagovailoa's fantasy upside is predicated on elite passing efficiency, but the presence of perhaps the league's best WR tandem in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle helps his cause.

2023 Miami Dolphins Backfield

Veteran Additions: None

None Draft Picks: Devon Achane (Rd. 3, No. 84 – Texas A&M)

Devon Achane (Rd. 3, No. 84 – Texas A&M) Departures: None

The Dolphins were pleased enough with last season's veteran backfield duo of Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson to re-sign both on two-year deals, while also bringing back depth options Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed. That didn't stop the team from adding fresh talent in the form of Achane, who makes up for a small frame with blazing speed (4.32-second 40).

It's difficult to fault the logic of supplying three capable ball carriers for Mike McDaniel's elite zone rushing scheme, though premonitions of a true three-headed backfield are enough to send shivers down fantasy managers' spines. Mostert (4.9 YPC) and Wilson (5.1 YPC) both produced with their opportunities in 2022 and split backfield work nearly down the middle while both were healthy.

At 6-0, 213, Wilson is the closest thing Miami has to a power back, while speedsters Mostert and Achane profile for more overlapping roles. Of course, Mostert hasn't played a full season since 2019, and Wilson hasn't managed the feat yet in his career, so attrition could force more backfield clarity as the season progresses.

2023 Miami Dolphins Receiving Corps

Miami's receiving room may be frontloaded, but depth is a small issue when perhaps the NFL's top receiver duo is the cause of being top-heavy. Tyreek Hill quieted any concerns about playing without Patrick Mahomes last season by posting a career-high 1,710 receiving yards to go with eight total TDs, while Jaylen Waddle racked up a 75-1,356-8 line, despite playing through injuries.

Such production fails to hint at the turmoil Miami underwent at the QB position, as Hill and Waddle ended the year catching passes from rookie third-stringer Skylar Thompson. Unreasonable as it sounds to project upticks from Hill and Waddle after both finished top 10 in most fantasy formats, a healthier campaign from Tua Tagovailoa, plus another year of familiarity in Mike McDaniel's offense, puts such an outcome well within the realm of possibility.

Hill's superstar status is beyond reproach – the dynamo is one of the few realistic options to finish as the top fantasy WR in 2023 – but that shouldn't overshadow the fact that Waddle's arrow is pointing up heading into his third season, after having set the rookie catch record (104) in 2021 while leading the league in yards per catch (18.1) the next season.

2023 Miami Dolphins Sleepers

⬆️ Sleeper: Devon Achane

Achane's frame (5-9, 188) likely will saddle him with workload limitations, but it can't be forgotten that he held up to a heavy dose of touches at Texas A&M. The NFL is a different game, but if he can somehow secure consistent weekly snaps in Mike McDaniel's rushing scheme, Achane's explosive speed could make him one of the league's premier big-play threats. It's probably likelier, however, that proven entities Jeff Wilson and Raheem Mostert refuse to surrender their starting roles.

😴 Super Sleeper: Durham Smythe

The Dolphins lack a true No. 3 wideout or receiving tight end after letting Mike Gesicki walk, and someone will have to pick up the slack behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Smythe is known for his blocking, but it's not as though the team's de facto No. 1 tight end totally lacks receiving chops, having racked up 357 yards in 2021 despite working behind Gesicki. He projects for more offensive snaps than Tyler Kroft, and while Smythe won't be a star, he could see enough work to be a back-end fantasy TE1.

2023 Miami Dolphins Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Mike McDaniel (Year 2)

Offensive Coordinator: Frank Smith (Year 2) – West Coast offense

Defensive Coordinator: Vic Fangio (Year 1) – 3-4 scheme

2023 Miami Dolphins Depth Chart

QB: Tua Tagovailoa / Mike White / Skylar Thompson

RB: Raheem Mostert / Jeff Wilson / Devon Achane / Myles Gaskin / Salvon Ahmed

FB: Alec Ingold

WR1: Tyreek Hill / Braxton Berrios

WR2: Jaylen Waddle / Robbie Chosen / River Cracraft

WR3: Cedrick Wilson / Erik Ezukanma

TE: Durham Smythe / Tyler Kroft / Eric Saubert / Elijah Higgins

O-Line: LT Terron Armstead / LG Liam Eichenberg / C Connor Williams / RG Robert Hunt / RT Austin Jackson (RotoWire Rank: No. 16)

Kicker: Jason Sanders

Full 2023 Depth Chart

Stats to Know for the Miami Dolphins

2023 Projected Wins via FanDuel Sportsbook: 9.5 (T-7th)

2022 Record: 9-8

2022 Points Scored: 397 (11th)

2022 Points Allowed: 399 (24th)

2022 Point Differential: -2 (14th)

2022 Run-Play Rate: 38.0 percent (26th)

2022 Offensive Snaps: 1,009 (27th)

2022 PFF O-Line Ranking: No. 22

Full 2022 Team Stats

2023 Miami Dolphins Schedule

Week Date Opponent Kickoff (ET) 1 Sep 10 at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM 2 Sep 17 at New England Patriots 8:20 PM 3 Sep 24 Denver Broncos 1:00 PM 4 Oct 1 at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM 5 Oct 8 New York Giants 1:00 PM 6 Oct 15 Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM 7 Oct 22 at Philadelphia Eagles 8:20 PM 8 Oct 29 New England Patriots 1:00 PM 9 Nov 5 at Kansas City Chiefs 9:30 AM 10 Bye 11 Nov 19 Las Vegas Raiders 1:00 PM 12 Nov 24 at New York Jets 3:00 PM 13 Dec 3 at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM 14 Dec 11 Tennessee Titans 8:15 PM 15 Dec 17 New York Jets 1:00 PM 16 Dec 24 Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM 17 Dec 31 at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM 18 TBD Buffalo Bills TBD

Miami Dolphins Odds To Win Super Bowl LVIII

Dolphins Super Bowl 58 Odds: 25-1

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 11:00 PM ET on July 29, 2023.