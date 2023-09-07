Adam on BSN: Sports Bettor Court, Three Key Futures Bets (Video)

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Adam Zdroik joins the Better Sports Network "Sports Bettor Court" to debate some key betting options heading into the 2023 season. How many TD's should we expect from David Montgomery this season? How many wins should we expect from the Saints? And how many passing yards could Tua Tagovailoa throw for over the season?

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

