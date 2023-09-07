NFL Betting
Adam on BSN: Sports Bettor Court, Three Key Futures Bets (Video)

Adam Zdroik 
September 7, 2023

RotoWire's Adam Zdroik joins the Better Sports Network "Sports Bettor Court" to debate some key betting options heading into the 2023 season. How many TD's should we expect from David Montgomery this season? How many wins should we expect from the Saints? And how many passing yards could Tua Tagovailoa throw for over the season?

Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
