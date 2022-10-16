This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 6

The Cardinals (2-3) head into Lumen Field to take on the Seahawks (2-3) in a game that has the promise of a high-scoring, back-and-forth battle. Both teams are coming off tough Week 5 losses – Arizona gave the undefeated Eagles all they could handle before falling, 20-17, while Seattle was outlasted by the Saints, 39-32.

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks for Week 6

*Best lines at time of writing listed

Moneyline: Cardinals -135 (DraftKings Sportsbook)/ Seahawks +124 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Point spread: Cardinals -2.5 (PointsBet Sportsbook)/ Seahawks +2.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: Over 50.5 points (FanDuel Sportsbook)/ Under 50.5 points (PointsBet Sportsbook)

The Cardinals opened as 2.5-point favorites, and that figure bumped up to three points shortly after Week 5 results. However, bettors jumped on Seattle at that point, sending the number plummeting back down to two. It's subsequently toggled between that figure and 2.5 leading into the weekend.

In contrast, the total has seen a much steadier trajectory, namely, an upward one. After opening at 47 in the middle of the week ahead of Week 5, the number rocketed it up to 50 after the Seahawks put together a second straight offensive breakout against the Saints. The public kept hammering way until it reached a high of 52 on a couple of occasions during the week, and it's since settled back at 50.5.

The news that James Conner (ribs) will miss the game for the Cards and Tyler Lockett is questionable with a hamstring injury for Seattle could certainly be playing part in the descent.

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks Betting Picks This Week

Kyler Murray has been through the ringer over the first five games of the season, attempting to immediately justify the lucrative extension he'd campaigned for abundantly with a receiving corps decimated by injury and one very big suspension. However, to his credit, Murray he's fought through the adversity to at least help keep the Cardinals afloat until DeAndre Hopkins finishes serving his ban, which essentially ends Monday morning.

In addition to that piece of good news, Murray also draws a matchup that should give him some momentum heading into his top target's return. The Seahawks are allowing an NFL-high 430 total yards per game, including 259.8 passing yards per contest and a league-high 12.9 yards per completion. Then, while Seattle has conceded only 29 yards on 23 carries to QBs, that sample also includes a pair of rushing TDs conceded.

On that subject, Seattle has been nowhere near as effective at slowing down actual running backs. The Seahawks allow an NFL-high 170.2 rushing yards per game, and that's accompanied by a figure of 4.96 yards per carry surrendered to RBs specifically. Even in Conner's absence, Arizona should be well-equipped to exploit the vulnerability with the duo of Eno Benjamin and Keaontay Ingram, with perhaps an occasional assist from veteran Corey Clement.

Benjamin has already mixed in effectively this season and subbed in when Conner exited last week's game against the Eagles. He's posted 233 total yards and a rushing TD on 42 total touches and certainly has the speed to exploit the fact the Seahawks rank No. 22 and No. 25 in second-level and open-field yards per carry allowed, respectively.

There's a noteworthy injury-related development in the Seahawks backfield as well, as rookie Kenneth Walker, who exploded for an impressive 69-yard rushing touchdown against the Saints after Rashaad Penny went down with season-ending lower-leg injuries in Week 5, will take over lead-back duties beginning with this game. However, he'll face a defense that's yielded just 97.4 rushing yards per game, albeit at 4.5 yards per clip when it comes to RBs.

Typically, Seattle could turn to Geno Smith, who's finally playing like the first-round pick he famously felt he was deserving us during his infamous 2013 draft night slide. Smith has thrown for 913 yards while completing passes at a 71.7 percent completion rate and posting a 7:1 TD:INT in his last three games. However, in addition to the challenge a potential Lockett absence will present, the Cards secondary has also tightened up considerably after a rough start, allowing just 212.3 passing yards per game and 9.7 yards per completion in the last three games.

There are enough dynamic skill-position assets on each side for points to be scored here, but ultimately, I see the better defense, that of the Cards, carrying the day.

Cardinals at Seahawks Best Bet: Cardinals moneyline and Over 50.5 points (+205 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks Prediction

Cardinals 30, Seahawks 27

The Seahawks haven't proven capable of truly slowing down any team since their emotional Week 1 win against Russell Wilson and the Broncos, and the Cardinals do have firepower on offense, even sans Hopkins and Conner. Seattle also has been surprisingly adept at putting up points consistently under Smith, so we'll roll with the expectation of a tight game that Arizona squeaks by in.

