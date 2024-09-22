Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for NFL Week 3

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Week 3 Baltimore Ravens @ Dallas Cowboys

This interconference clash carried plenty of appeal from the moment the NFL released the schedule. It now has a whole new level of intrigue due to the state of these Super Bowl contenders after two weeks.

The Ravens sit at 0-2 for the first time since 2015, while the Cowboys' season-opening win over the Browns feels like a distant memory following a Week 2 embarrassment at the hands of the Saints in Dallas' home opener.

With both teams feeling plenty of early-season urgency, let's examine top bets and a game prediction for Sunday's pivotal showdown.

Baltimore Ravens @ Dallas Cowboys Betting Odds for Week 3

*Best lines at time of writing listed

Moneyline : Ravens -110 (FanDuel)/ Cowboys -105 (BetMGM)

: Ravens -110 (FanDuel)/ Cowboys -105 (BetMGM) Point spread : Ravens -1 (Fanatics)/ Cowboys +1.5 (-120, FanDuel)

: Ravens -1 (Fanatics)/ Cowboys +1.5 (-120, FanDuel) Totals: Under 47.5 points (BetMGM)/ Over 47.5 points (-105, FanDuel)

The first eye-catching aspect of several regarding this matchup involves the spread, which actually sees the Cowboys in an exceedingly rare home underdog spot. The number has remained relatively steady as well despite Baltimore's lack of a win through two weeks. The number opened at Cowboys +1 and then bumped up to 1.5 at spots midweek. It has remained between those two figures since, as the betting public seems convinced the Ravens' desperation will remain greater than that of Dallas'.

The total has actually seen noteworthy downward movement in the latter part of the week. It sat at 48.5 prior to Week 2 and then opened there right after last Sunday's games before climbing as high as 49 by midweek. However, it has steadily descended since then despite the fact that the one major injury on either side – CeeDee Lamb's ankle – is reportedly just soreness. That did not prevent the star wideout from returning to limited practice Thursday after missing Wednesday.

Baltimore Ravens @ Dallas Cowboys Opponent Betting Picks This Week

At adversity-laden junctures of a long NFL season, it certainly helps to have a seasoned and battle-tested head coach and staff leading the way, along with players that have had success at some of the highest-stakes points of a campaign. Those criteria certainly apply much more to the team visiting AT&T Stadium in Week 3 than it does to the hosts.

John Harbaugh and company admittedly find themselves in a very unfamiliar position at 0-2. Given the mindset and approach of the highly successful coach and his players, that figures to serve as even more fuel. The way the two losses have come about – by inches in Week 1 against the Chiefs and via an inexcusable second-half collapse against the Raiders at home in Week 2 – undoubtedly has Baltimore's focus and motivation at peak levels this week.

The fact there's no lack of motivation concerning the opponent should also drive the Ravens this week as Lamar Jackson makes his first visit to Big D. The star quarterback has some atoning to do after an inconsistent first two weeks as a passer. He has completed just 62.7 percent of his throws, a notable decline from the career-high 67.2 percent figure he generated in 2023. However, Jackson shows some very good chemistry with the surging Zay Flowers (13-128-1 on 21 targets) and started to reignite his rapport with Mark Andrews in Week 2 via four completions. The star tight end, who was briefly sidelined from practice by a late-August car accident, played a clear second fiddle to position mate Isaiah Likely in Week 1.

Then there's offseason addition Derrick Henry, who I envision playing a pivotal role in a close Ravens victory. The veteran running back has essentially been overshadowed by his team's heartbreaking losses. But Henry has looked exactly like his old Titans self while rushing for 130 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries over his first two games. He averages a solid 2.8 yards after contact per carry as well, and Dallas surrendered 190 rushing yards to the Saints in Week 2, including four total TDs to Alvin Kamara.

It's also worth noting Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer's 4-3 schemes have often yielded production to tight ends, meaning both Andrews and Likely could play sizable roles in gaining yardage over the middle of the field. That should especially hold true when Dallas' vaunted pass rush fails to get home on Jackson. On the other side, Dak Prescott and his teammates will certainly be gunning to put their Week 2 embarrassment to rest, but they have an unavoidable obstacle to conquer as they remain a pass-reliant offense.

Playing one-dimensional against the Ravens never provids a good recipe for success. The fact that Baltimore has surrendered a league-low 49.5 rushing yards per game through two weeks underscores how difficult it remained even for better running backs (Isiah Pacheco, Zamir White) to make any inroads on the ground. With that the case, and Dallas fielding thin depth behind a potentially limited Lamb, there's going to be a steep hill to climb for Prescott.

Given the factors cited, I like the chances of a very close and hard-fought battle befitting the circumstances and talent of the two clubs, but one in which the Ravens emerge with the win.

Ravens @ Cowboys Best Bet: Ravens -1 (-110 on BetMGM Sportsbook)

Ravens @ Cowboys Opponent Prediction

Ravens 27, Cowboys 24

I expect a knockdown, drag-out battle between two prideful teams that already feel like they have little margin for error despite the fact it's still very early in the season. I look for Baltimore, and Lamar in particular, to let it all hang out offensively in this spot against a very aggressive but also at-times beatable defense. Additionally, the ability of Henry to offer balance on the ground will prove key, and an equally aggressive Ravens defense will come up with a late turnover or stop to hand the Cowboys a second consecutive home defeat by a very narrow margin.