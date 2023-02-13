This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Legal sports betting in Massachusetts went live for in-person retail use on January 31st, 2023. Those who wanted to bet on Super Bowl 57 in person did so with no issues. However, since online sports betting has yet to launch in the Bay State, mobile bettors who wanted to bet on Super Bowl 57 had to go about it in person. Otherwise, they were out of luck.

That will not be the case when it comes to betting on future Super Bowl odds, however. Mobile sports betting in Massachusetts is expected to go live at some point in early March of 2023. This means you can bet on future Super Bowls from the comfort of your own home, office, or while on the go with the best Massachusetts betting apps.

Can I Bet on Super Bowl LVIII in Massachusetts in 2023?

With retail locations up and running, and the launch of online sports betting coming to Massachusetts next month, residents of the Bay State will be able to bet on next year's Super Bowl odds well before the start of next season.

For instance, the early odds have the New England Patriots listed at +5000 to win next year's Super Bowl. You will be able to bet on your hometown Patriots shortly, and with Bill Belichick in control, now might be the best time to bet on the Patriots to make a run. Currently, every other team in the AFC East has shorter odds than the Patriots, making them a long shot underdog – something Belichick is not used to being.

The best sports betting sites will be coming to Massachusetts next month, and NFL odds will be off and running.

How Can I Bet On Super Bowl LVIII in Massachusetts?

Barring any unforeseen changes, you will be able to bet on Super Bowl LVIII in Massachusetts both in person and online since online sports betting in MA is slated to launch in March of 2023.

The best part is that you will not have to wait until Super Bowl 58 to place bets on it. Immediately following the conclusion of Super Bowl 57, all of the best Massachusetts sportsbooks will release NFL futures for the 2023-2024 season.

You can bet on team win totals, make playoffs markets, and division winners. But that's not all. One of the most popular NFL futures markets to bet on are Super Bowl odds. Therefore, you can bet on Super Bowl 58 odds in Massachusetts as soon as they are released.

Where Can I Bet On Super Bowl Odds In Massachusetts?

You can bet on Super Bowl odds in Massachusetts in two different ways. You can bet on them in person at the most popular retail sportsbooks in MA. But once online sports betting goes live in the Bay State in March of 2023, you can also bet on Super Bowl odds at all of the best Massachusetts betting apps as well while you are on the go from your mobile device.

Be on the lookout for Massachusetts sports betting promotions, like the BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS and the Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts Promo Code ROTOFULL. Both of which will provide you with generous welcome offers. You can use these offers to bet on Super Bowl odds while padding your sports betting bankroll in the process when you use these generous offers at sign-up.