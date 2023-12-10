Cincinnati Bengals vs. Indianapolis Colts, NFL Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 14

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Indianapolis Colts Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for NFL Week 14

The Bengals managed to pull off quite the upset in Week 13 against the Jaguars on the road in a prime-time clash, with Jake Browning putting together a positively Joe Burrow-like performance to help keep Cincinnati's thin postseason hopes alive by pushing its record to 6-6.

The Colts continued to surprise in their own right, pushing their record to 7-5 with their fourth consecutive win, a 31-28 overtime thriller of a victory against the division-rival Titans. Indy does remain without top running back Jonathan Taylor for this matchup, with Taylor headed for the second of what is expected to be a multi-week absence following thumb surgery.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Indianapolis Colts Betting Odds for NFL Week 14

Moneyline: Bengals -125 (BetMGM Sportsbook)/ Colts +114 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Point spread: Bengals -1.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)/ Colts +2.5 (BetMGM Sportsbook)

Totals: Over 43.5 points (FanDuel Sportsbook)/ Under 44 points (DraftKings Sportsbook)

The spread for this game has unsurprisingly changed significantly over time, with the number at -9 in favor of the Bengals when the line was first released in the summer. Naturally, Burrow's injury and the Colts' better-than-expected play has changed things dramatically, with Cincy even as much as a two-point underdog as recently as last week. Browning's performance against the Jaguars changed the outlook yet again, however, and has led the public to get back on the Bengals and push them into narrow favorite status as of Saturday morning.

The projected total was as low as 40 points last week, but once again, the two teams' strong Week 13 offensive performances were catalysts in changing the public's perspective. The number spiked to 42.5 after Monday night's Bengals game and then began a steady ascension that saw it reach as high as 44.5 late in the week.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Indianapolis Colts Betting Picks This Week

One of the overarching questions this week as it pertains to the Bengals will naturally be Browning and his ability – or lack thereof – to put together at least a reasonable facsimile of his Monday night performance. In only his second career start, the former Washington Husky threw for 354 yards and a touchdown against Jacksonville.

Browning's stellar effort isn't completely unexpected when digging deeper, considering he'd been around the organization for extended time and has had a chance to learn plenty from Burrow. However, he'll now operate on his first short week, one made even slightly shorter by the fact Cincinnati's Week 13 game was on the road.

The Colts defense doesn't figure to make things easy, either, and they play a fairly important role in the low total for this game. Indy has recorded 12 interceptions and recorded 42 sacks while only allowing 13 touchdown passes, making life especially unpleasant for quarterbacks. The Colts' defense has struggled against the run, however, and that is what I see as perhaps the biggest key to a very close Bengals win.

The Colts have allowed 133.3 rushing yards per game, including a particularly elevated 156.3 per contest in the last three. Indy has also given up 13 rushing touchdowns and 56 receptions to running backs, setting up Joe Mixon and rookie Chase Brown – the latter took nine carries for 61 yards against a typically stingy Jaguars run defense – well to help Browning considerably by keeping the defense off balance.

Browning also happens to have access to the best skill-position player on either side of the equation in this game in the form of Ja'Marr Chase. The two displayed excellent chemistry Monday night, and while the Colts' pass defense is formidable as alluded to earlier, Indy has given up 10.3 yards per completion and 13.0 yards per reception to wide receivers.

With a fiery but occasionally vulnerable quarterback on the other side in Gardner Minshew as well, I see this game having its fair share of points but enough stalled or turnover-shortened drives to keep both teams scoring in the low 20s. Ultimately, I think the home team makes one more big play than the visitors, and the Cincinnati running game finds consistent success while likely continuing to integrate Brown alongside Mixon.

Bengals vs. Colts Best Bets: Bengals moneyline (-125 on BetMGM Sportsbook)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Indianapolis Colts Prediction

Bengals 23, Colts 21

This game could well turn into one of the most entertaining of the week, and at a minimum, it should be very close until the final whistle. I'm in the camp of a lower-scoring contest that likely lands almost exactly on the projected total, but I see Cincinnati having enough in front of the home crowd to pull out the close win. The fact Browning has already proven capable of providing very competent QB play is the tiebreaker for me, as he has the most explosive weapon on the field for either team in Chase.