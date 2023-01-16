Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Expert Picks and Player Props for NFL Wild Card Weekend

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Picks: Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Betting Preview, Player Props, and Best Bets

The NFL closes Wild Card Weekend Monday night with a huge matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Let's try to close the betting week off on the right foot with the following wagers to consider.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Betting Odds: Spread, Moneyline, and Total

Buccaneers: Spread +2.5 (-105), Moneyline +120

Cowboys: Spread -2.5 (-115), Moneyline -140

Game Total: 45.5 points

Monday Night Football Picks: Cowboys vs. Buccaneers Best Bets and Player Props

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3 (-131 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 2 units

Both teams met in Week 1 with the Bucs winning 19-3, which seems like an eternity ago. The Bucs have struggled on offense all year, mainly due to injuries on the offensive line. But in the last few weeks, the line has improved with Donovan Smith and Tristen Wirfs getting healthy.

The Cowboys come into this game with a 12-5 record, but have to go on the road as the five seed. Dak Prescott has thrown an interception in seven straight games and two in five of those games. Dallas has been able to overcome the turnovers by causing more on defense with a plus 10 turnover differential. Their defense caused 18 interceptions vs. the Bucs who only threw 10 interceptions.

While I think the Bucs win outright, taking the line value and bumping it up to a full three points is the way to go in this game. It should be low-scoring and field goals will be critical.

Tom Brady Over 42.5 Passing Attempts (-110 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Tom Brady Over 28.5 Passing Completions (+100 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Bucs have the 32nd-ranking rushing offense but the 2nd-best passing offense. They will continue to lean on their best player, quarterback Tom Brady. Brady has hit over 42.5 in 11 out of 17 games and six in a row leading up to Week 18. He led the NFL with 733 passing attempts and sack percentage (2.9%).

Brady has also hit this completions number in 11 out of 17 games and led the NFL in the category.

The Cowboys' strength on defense is their ability to put pressure on the quarterback which will be neutralized in this game as the Bucs' game plan will be to wear them out with the short passing game.

