DraftKings NFL: Sunday Preseason DFS Preview

This article is part of our DraftKings NFL series.

Sunday's NFL preseason main slate kicks off at 7 p.m. EDT and covers just two games: Bengals-Giants and Ravens-Cardinals. Starters might slowly ramp up their workload compared to last week's preseason openers, but most of the players to target should continue to be youngsters looking to cement prominent roles or secure roster spots. Some of the players below are coming off strong preseason performances, while others should get ample opportunities to bounce back following lackluster debuts.

Those participating in DraftKings contests will craft a lineup consisting of one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, a tight end, a flex and a defense. All players have a cap hit of $5,500 regardless of position, so you will not have to make any salary cap considerations when putting together your lineup, which will not be the case once the regular season begins.

Quarterback

Tyler Huntley, BAL at ARI: Huntley saw extensive action in last week's preseason game against the Titans, and the dual-threat quarterback showed off his accuracy by completing 16 of 18 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown while adding 17 yards on the ground. With Jackson sitting out again Sunday, Huntley should get significant playing time once again before giving way to undrafted free agent Anthony Brown.

Honorable Mentions:

Trace McSorley (ARI vs. BAL), Tyrod Taylor (NYG vs. CIN)

Running Back

Keaontay Ingram, ARI vs. BAL: Ingram showed promise in Arizona's first preseason game, but the rookie will need to build on that outing if he wants to beat out Darrel Williams and Eno Benjamin in the competition for the No. 2 running back role behind James Conner. Arizona's sixth-round draft selection out of USC turned seven carries and two targets into 37 yards and a touchdown last Friday against the Bengals.

Antonio Williams, NYG vs. CIN: Williams has a golden opportunity to build on a productive preseason opener. Gary Brightwell and Matt Breida (undisclosed) will both get the night off, and Saquon Barkley's unlikely to stay in the game for long, which should leave plenty of carries for some combination of Williams, Jashaun Corbin and Sandro Platzgummer. Williams is the most exciting prospect of the bunch, as the 25-year-old mustered 61 yards and a touchdown on nine carries in last week's preseason win over the Patriots.

Honorable Mentions:

Jacques Patrick (CIN at NYG), Jonathan Ward (ARI vs. BAL)

Wide Receiver

Collin Johnson, NYG vs. CIN: Johnson has flashed some potential at the NFL level previously, mustering 162 yards and a touchdown over a two-game stretch as a rookie on the Jaguars in 2020 and compiling 26 appearances in the regular season through two years. He's skilled enough to excel against preseason competition but not established enough to get most of the night off, putting Johnson in the fantasy sweet spot after a productive outing last week (seven catches for 82 yards).

Kendric Pryor, CIN at NYG: Pryor's still a long shot to make the team, but the rookie undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin made a nice first impression last week, pacing the Bengals with four catches for 89 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown. While Pryor may not see the field until the second half, he should get some opportunities to build on his encouraging debut against New York's depth defenders.

Honorable Mentions:

Andy Isabella (ARI vs. BAL), Shemar Bridges (BAL at ARI), Makai Polk (BAL at ARI)

TIGHT END

Isaiah Likely, BAL at ARI: Likely has been making waves in camp for Baltimore, and the 22-year-old tight end largely lived up to the hype in the team's first preseason game, catching all four of his targets for 44 yards. The Ravens drafted Likely in the fourth round this year for his receiving prowess, as he totaled 912 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior at Coastal Carolina. With Mark Andrews unlikely to play much, if at all, Likely should continue to put on his best Andrews impression in a Ravens offense that emphasizes passing to the tight end as much as any team in football.

Honorable Mentions:

Daniel Bellinger (NYG vs. CIN), Trey McBride (ARI vs. BAL)

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

Baltimore Ravens, BAL at ARI: No coach takes winning in preseason more seriously than John Harbaugh, so it's no surprise that the Ravens soundly defeated Tennessee 23-10 last week. Baltimore's on a whopping 21-game preseason winning streak, so you can generally rely on the Ravens' defense to put forth a passable performance at worst.

Honorable Mentions:

Cincinnati Bengals (CIN at NYG), New York Giants (NY vs. CIN)

