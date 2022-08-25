DraftKings NFL: Thursday Preseason DFS Preview

This article is part of our DraftKings NFL series.

The final week of the NFL preseason kicks off Thursday at 8 p.m. EDT with a two-game slate of Packers-Chiefs and 49ers-Texans. Three of these teams had legitimate Super Bowl aspirations last season, so there's no shortage of star power, but those players likely will get all or most of the night off in preparation for the regular season. As a result, lineups should be built primarily around talented youngsters or veterans battling to make the roster.

Those participating in DraftKings contests will craft a lineup consisting of one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, a tight end, a flex and a defense. All players have a cap hit of $5,500 regardless of position, so you will not have to make any salary cap considerations when putting together your lineup, which will not be the case once the regular season begins.

Quarterback

Trey Lance, SF at HOU: Constructing a preseason DFS lineup is a balancing act between talent and expected playing time. Other quarterbacks could see more action than Lance, as coach Kyle Shanahan said Lance will play no more than two quarters, but even a single quarter from the 2021 third overall pick could result in more production than a full half from another team's backup or third-stringer. Lance sat out the team's second preseason game, but the dual-threat quarterback was dominant in the preseason opener, racking up 92 yards and a touchdown on five passing attempts.

Honorable Mentions:

Jordan Love (GB at KC), Shane Buechele (KC vs. GB)

Running Back

Ronald Jones, KC vs. GB: Rookie Isiah Pacheco's the obvious play in the Chiefs backfield, but it's common knowledge at this point that he seems to have surpassed Jones in the backfield pecking order for Kansas City. Whether it's to make a final push for the roster or impress potential suitors in the event he's cut, Jones will be motivated to put a strong performance on tape Thursday. The 38th overall selection in the 2018 draft topped 1,000 scrimmage yards in both 2019 and 2020 for Tampa Bay, and Jones should still have plenty of tread left on his tires at age 25.

Tyler Goodson (GB at KC): If Goodson fails to land the Packers' third-string running back spot, it won't be for lack of preseason opportunities. He led the team in rushing attempts in each of the first two preseason games, totaling 85 rushing yards on 22 attempts while adding 34 yards on three catches. The undrafted free agent out of Iowa's likely to get another hefty workload in the preseason finale before Green Bay makes a decision between Goodson and Patrick Taylor for a regular-season roster spot.

Honorable Mentions:

Dameon Pierce (HOU vs. SF), Tyrion Davis-Price (SF at HOU)

Wide Receiver

Danny Gray, SF at HOU: Gray remains in a battle for the No. 3 wide receiver spot in San Francisco, but there's no doubt that the rookie third-round pick will make the team after what has already been an outstanding preseason. He linked up with Lance for a 76-yard touchdown in the preseason opener and has totaled four catches on eight targets for 123 yards and a touchdown, in addition to catching a two-point conversion, through two preseason games.

Romeo Doubs, GB at KC: Doubs is the rare Day 3 draft pick at wide receiver who appears to have earned a prominent role out of the gate. Rave reviews about his training camp performance have been accompanied by a touchdown in each of Green Bay's first two preseason games, as Doubs has caught six of 12 targets for 69 yards and two touchdowns overall. The fourth-rounder out of Nevada is skilled enough to keep dominating preseason competition but not established enough to justify a significant reduction in workload Thursday.

Nico Collins, HOU vs. SF: Collins could be in danger of seeing his workload cut Thursday as an expected starter at wide receiver for the Texans, but the 2021 third-round pick should be effective if the starters get decent playing time. He caught four of six targets for 48 yards and a touchdown last week, building on what has reportedly been a strong training camp. Collins already looks more comfortable this season after a lackluster rookie season in which he totaled 446 yards and a touchdown in 14 games.

Honorable Mentions:

Justin Watson (KC vs. GB), Christian Watson (GB at KC), Phillip Dorsett (HOU vs. SF)

TIGHT END

Jody Fortson, KC vs. GB: Coming off a two-touchdown performance last week, Fortson's a safe bet to make the roster but still jostling for position on the tight end depth chart behind Travis Kelce. With Kelce unlikely to play much in this one, Fortson should get plenty of playing time and has already shown this preseason that he's an effective red-zone threat.

Honorable Mentions:

Brevin Jordan (HOU vs. SF), Tyler Kroft (SF at HOU)

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

San Francisco 49ers, SF at HOU: Both the 49ers and Texans are 2-0 this preseason, and San Francisco has gotten there thanks to its defense, which has limited opponents to just 14.0 points per game. Houston's starters aren't exactly a fearsome matchup, so San Francisco's defense should be able to hold its own against the Texans' backups.

Honorable Mentions:

Green Bay Packers (GB at KC), Kansas City Chiefs (KC vs. GB)

