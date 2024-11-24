Early Waiver Wire For Week 13

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

This article will come out every Sunday night. It's not expected to be a deep dive. Instead, we'll explore players who had atypical workload and/or opportunity during the Sunday games. We won't be paying attention to whether these players will be available in most leagues. The hope is that you become aware of the short-term usage change. If you're looking for detailed waiver wire coverage, we'll have two weekly articles to set you up. On Tuesday, Kevin Payne will publish the weekly pickups. Then on Wednesday, Dan Marcus will provide you with deep dives.

Quarterbacks

Caleb Williams is averaging 286 passing yards and 52 rushing yards since the Bears changed offensive coordinators in Week 11. Despite a tough remaining schedule, Williams is back in the streaming conversation.

Cooper Rush tossed a pair of TD passes along with 247 yards against the Commanders after passing for 351 yards against the Texans. Rush appears to be moving up the QB2 ranks with each passing week.

Tommy DeVito threw for 189 yards while rushing for 32 yards against the blitz-happy Buccaneers. The QB looks improved from a rough year in 2023. DeVito can be considered in two-quarterback leagues.

Running Backs

Ameer Abdullah handled eight rushes and six targets, resulting in 65 scrimmage yards and a touchdown against the Broncos. If Alexander Mattison and Zamir White continue to miss time, Adbullah could be a useful lineup option.

Jaylen Wright has not been very productive, but he has carried the ball 5-7 times in four straight games, In the meantime, Raheem Mostert seems to have been demoted to No. 3 duties. If De'Von Achane misses time, Wright could be the backup with the most value on Miami.

In the ever-changing Denver backfield, Jaleel McLaughlin led the team with 44 rushing yards on seven carries against the Raiders. Who knows what will happen next week, but if McLaughlin sees increased work, he could be a flex.

Jeremy McNichols could see increased work if Austin Ekeler (concussion) and/or Brian Robinson (ankle) miss time. McNichols was effective when called upon in Weeks 2 and 3.

Wide Receivers

Adam Thielen returned from injured reserve, catching three passes for 57 yards. However, the veteran was targeted multiple times in the red zone. Thielen also has chemistry with Bryce Young. The pass catcher could have instant use in PPR leagues.

Noah Brown has posted at least 60 yards in three of Washington's last five games. Brown is the clear No. 2 receiver, and he's averaging 6.6 targets over the last five games.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has six TDs in the last seven games while playing almost every snap. The touchdown rate is unsustainable, but Westbrook-Ikhine has also been targeted at least four times five times in the last six games.

Devaughn Vele has 66 and 80 yards in Denver's last two games. The rookie is emerging as the No. 2 WR for Bo NIx despite Vele playing frequently in the slot.

Calvin Austin is averaging four targets over the last four games. In two of those contests, the receiver posted at least 14.4 PPR points. The floor is low, but Austin appears to have carved out a role in the passing attack.

Marvin Mims has seen his role increase in the Broncos offense. In the last two games, the receiver has seven targets and five carries. During that time, Mims is averaging 47 receiving yards. The team seems to be making it a priority to get Mims into space to best use his speed.

David Moore led the Panthers with 81 yards and a TD against the Chiefs. When Jalen Coker (quad) returns, Moore should be the No. 4 receiver. Even so, for a team that often trails, the veteran could continue to see targets as the fourth option. Consider Moore a desperation flex.

Tight Ends