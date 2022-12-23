FanDuel Fantasy Football: NFL Christmas Eve Picks Week 16 DFS

This article is part of our FanDuel Fantasy Football series.

Here we go again! Two weeks in a row with Saturday NFL games. I know these games fall on Christmas Eve, so let's prepare your lineups beforehand. I'll keep things simple and give you the single-best value player at each position who I believe will return way more than you invested in him. Utilizing these players will open up your DFS budget to have the more expensive guys in your lineups as well. Good luck and Happy Holidays!

Quarterback:

Geno Smith ($7,600) at Kansas City Chiefs

Smith has been amazing for the Seattle Seahawks this season. So good, he's been in MVP conversations. Even against the best defense versus quarterbacks last week, Smith put up 238 passing yards and a touchdown. Looking ahead, Smith draws a great matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs defense. They rank 29th in the league against quarterbacks. Smith will have to throw a bunch to keep pace with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. More throws equal more opportunities. Geno Smith is a no-brainer at $7,600.

Running Back:

Isiah Pacheco ($6,700) vs. Seattle Seahawks

Pacheco has been a consistent option at running back for the Kansas City Chiefs this season. Something they haven't had in a long time. He has 66 or more rushing yards in each of his last six games. In fact, he has more than 60 rushing yards in every game with double-digit carries this year. He'll give you a safe floor this week and has a good chance to top it off with some scoring opportunities against the Seahawks. The Seattle Seahawks' defense ranks 31st against running backs. They have allowed more than 650 rushing yards and eight touchdowns to running backs in their last four games.

Wide Receiver:

Richie James ($5,200) at Minnesota Vikings

This selection may feel out of left field, and I admit, it isn't a name most are excited about. That said, the New York Giants have had some very tough defensive matchups in recent weeks, yet, James is still heavily involved. He has more than 40 receiving yards in four of his last five games and has scored in three of them. The Giants finally get a favorable matchup in Week 16 as the Minnesota Vikings defense has given up the third-most fantasy points to wideouts. Expect James to be targeted often and offer some significant upside this week.

Tight End:

Chigoziem Okonkwo ($5,400) vs. Houston Texans

I know what you're thinking. Who? Okonkwo has actually been a fairly consistent option at tight end in the last four weeks, and "consistent" isn't a typical word used at the position. Okonkwo has been targeted at least five times in each of the last four games and has four or more receptions in each of the last three. That includes a touchdown and a two-point conversion. Malik Willis will be at quarterback for the Titans this week, and I'd expect him to look the tight end's way. The Houston Texans have given up the 10th-most fantasy football points to tight ends this year.

Defense:

Cincinnati Bengals ($4,000) at New England Patriots

The Bengals' defense has been impressive in the last two weeks. They generated three interceptions and two fumble recoveries in those games. Two of those interceptions came against Tom Brady last week. It's no secret the New England Patriots' offense hasn't been performing at the level we are used to seeing. Mac Jones has not been playing at the level Bill Belichick would like to see, and there is speculation Jones' job is in jeopardy. The Bengals could be the nail in the coffin for the second-year quarterback.

