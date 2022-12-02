FanDuel Fantasy Football: NFL Picks Week 13 DFS

This article is part of our FanDuel Fantasy Football series.

It's Week 13 and it's almost playoff time for most fantasy football leagues. Luckily for DFS players, we don't have to worry about making desperate last-minute moves to make a push for a playoff spot. Instead, we get a clean slate every week. This week, as I've focused on all season, I will give you players who are listed on Fanduel at a good value. You can pick who you like from this list and have plenty of budget left to spend on the more expensive players. The hope is that you can maximize your chances of building the perfect DFS lineup.

Quarterback:

Trevor Lawrence ($7,500) at Detroit Lions

Lawrence is catching fire. He has five touchdown passes in his last two games and has not thrown an interception since Week 8. This week, Lawrence gets the best matchup he could ask for against the Detroit Lions' defense. They rank dead last against the quarterback position. The Lions have given up nine touchdowns to quarterbacks in their last three games. Four of those scores were rushing touchdowns. Lawrence has three on the season and has an opportunity to add to that number this week.

Mike White ($6,900) at Minnesota Vikings

White brought the Jets' offense to life last week with more than 300 passing yards and three touchdown passes. In just four career starts, White has eight touchdown passes. He does have the same number of interceptions; however, he did not have a turnover last week and is likely the Jets' quarterback for the foreseeable future. The Minnesota Vikings have given up multiple touchdown passes to opposing quarterbacks in four of the last five games. They rank 28th against the quarterback position.

Running Back:

Najee Harris ($7,300) at Atlanta Falcons

Prior to last week's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, Harris registered 20 carries and at least 90 rushing yards in two consecutive games. It's no surprise Harris had just 35 rush yards last week against the Colts. He ran just 10 times, but was able to find the endzone. This week, the Steelers draw the Atlanta Falcons, who have given up the 12th-most fantasy points to running backs. I expect Najee Harris to receive a similar workload as he had in Weeks 10 and 11.

David Montgomery ($7,000) vs. Green Bay Packers

Volume hasn't been an issue for David Montgomery. He should see a heavy workload against the Green Bay Packers this week as their defense ranks high against quarterbacks and wide receivers. Their soft spot is against the running backs as they rank 25th versus the position. The Chicago Bears' top wide receiver, Darnell Mooney, is out for the season, and Justin Fields is dealing with a shoulder injury. The Bears will need to rely on David Montgomery as long as they can keep the game close. If they can, I believe Montgomery is in for a big game.

Wide Receiver:

Christian Kirk ($7,500) at Detroit Lions

If you wanted to stack with Lawrence, Kirk is the guy to do it with. Kirk has been the top option in the Jaguars' receiving game this season. He has seven or more targets in each of his last five games and nine or more targets in four of them. The Detroit Lions rank 29th against the wide receiver position. The Lions' defense has given up 18 touchdowns through the air this season. Expect both teams to throw a bunch in this one, and that is great news for Kirk's fantasy outlook.

Garrett Wilson ($6,600) at Minnesota Vikings

Wilson has been a fantastic asset for the New York Jets this year. He leads all Jets wideouts in every relevant statistic. Not only has he been the most reliable option, but he was the main target for White last week as Wilson put up 95 yards and two touchdowns against the Bears. This week, the matchup is a favorable one, as the Vikings have given up the fourth-most fantasy points to wideouts. Expect Wilson to have another big game with White at quarterback for the Jets.

Tight End:

George Kittle ($6,200) vs Miami Dolphins

It's true, Kittle has not been his normal consistent self this season. With that said, he has scored four touchdowns in his last five games. Although Kittle has been boom or bust in the last three weeks, his boom is well worth the $6,200 price tag, especially when the matchup is too good to pass up. The Miami Dolphins rank 30th against tight ends and have given up 75 receiving yards or a touchdown to the position in each of their last six games.

Defense:

Baltimore Ravens ($4,500) vs. Denver Broncos

The Baltimore Ravens' defense has been one of the most consistent options at the position from a fantasy football standpoint. This week, they get one of the most disappointing offenses in the NFL. Russell Wilson hasn't eclipsed 300 passing yards since Week 1 and has thrown multiple touchdowns just once this year. The Denver Broncos have scored 16 or fewer points in nine of 11 games and rank 27th against opposing defenses.

