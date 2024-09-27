FanDuel NFL: Week 4 DFS Breakdown

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

A loaded Week 4 slate leaves us with plenty of viable options to consider for DFS. Let's look at the matchups across the league and highlight some of the top players to target for the main Sunday slate on FanDuel.

The Games

A lot of the focus of DFS picks is on individual players. Skills certainly matter, but finding game environments that are likely to promote a lot of points scored is a way to narrow the focus of our player pool.

Over-Under Road Team Road Implied Total Home Team Home Implied Total 42.5 Saints 20.5 Falcons 22 47.5 Bengals 26 Panthers 21.5 40.5 Rams 18.8 Bears 21.8 43.5 Vikings 20.5 Packers 23 45.5 Jaguars 19.5 Texans 26 39.5 Steelers 20.5 Colts 19 39.5 Broncos 16 Jets 23.5 43.5 Eagles 22.5 Buccaneers 21 50.5 Commanders 23.5 Cardinals 27 40.5 Patriots 15 49ers 25.5 39.5 Chiefs 23.3 Chargers 16.3 37.5 Browns 18 Raiders 19.5 46.5 Bills 22 Ravens 24.5

There could be some low-scoring games this week with seven matchups having a total of 42.5 points or lower.

The favorites with the highest totals include the Cardinals, Texans and Bengals.

Value Options

Diontae Johnson, CAR vs. CIN ($6,200)

The Panthers looked like a completely different offense with Andy Dalton ($7,000) taking over as their starting quarterback. One of the biggest beneficiaries was Johnson, who caught eight of 14 targets for 122 yards and one touchdown. Adam Thielen (hamstring) is now on injured reserve, so there isn't going to be any shortage of targets for Johnson.

Chuba Hubbard, CAR vs. CIN ($6,500)

With the Raiders actually having to defend the pass against the Panthers last week, it opened up the running game for Hubbard. He responded with 114 rushing yards on 21 carries. He also thrived in the passing game, catching all five of his targets for 55 yards and a touchdown. Even though Miles Sanders ($5,300) is also in the fold, he has just 59 rushing yards on his 19 carries this season. The Panthers offense should remain more potent, which is great news for Hubbard.

Other Value Options

QB Sam Darnold, MIN at GB ($7,300)

QB Andy Dalton, CAR vs. CIN ($7,000)

RB Zack Moss, CIN at CAR ($6,900)

RB Najee Harris, PIT at IND ($6,600)

RB Carson Steele, KC at LAC ($5,800)

WR DJ Moore, CHI vs. LAR ($6,500)

WR Khalil Shakir, BUF at BAL ($6,000)

WR Michael Wilson, ARI vs. WAS ($5,300)

TE Mike Gesicki, CIN at CAR ($5,600)

TE Zach Ertz, WAS at ARI ($5,100)

Stacks to Consider

Carolina Panthers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

With Johnson and Hubbard already being great value options, a Panthers stacks is certainly a viable option. However, so is a Bengals stack. The Panthers are tied for the 11th-fewest passing opponent attempts in the league, but their five receiving touchdowns allowed to wide receivers is tied for the third most. Joe Burrow ($8,000) and Ja'Marr Chase ($9,200) finally unlocked the Bengals' passing attack last week, with Chase posting 118 receiving yards and two touchdowns. With the Panthers having a more competent offense, the Bengals likely won't be able to just sit back and let their running game carry them to victory.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills

This matchup has the third-highest total of the week. It features two mobile quarterbacks who don't necessarily need a top wide receiver to create havoc. While that might make stacking them a little tricky, they are still appealing options. On the Bills side of things, the best receiver to pair with Josh Allen ($9,200) might be Khalil Shakir ($6,000), who has caught a touchdown pass in two of three games. On the Ravens side, Zay Flowers ($6,700) is the choice to pair with Lamar Jackson ($8,900). He has been targeted at least 10 times in two of their three games.

Other Stacks to Consider

Buccaneers – Baker Mayfield ($7,400) + Mike Evans ($8,000)

Commanders – Jayden Daniels ($8,200) + Terry McLaurin ($6,500)

Vikings – Sam Darnold ($7,300) + Justin Jefferson ($9,400)

High-Price Heroes

Marvin Harrison Jr., ARI vs. WAS ($8,200)

The Commanders' defense was the worst in the league at defending the past last season. Through three games, they have allowed the most FanDuel points per game to wide receivers, and by a wide margin. Enter Harrison, who has followed up a quiet Week 1 performance with nine receptions for 194 yards and three touchdowns in his last two games. The key was, he was targeted 19 times in those two games.

Nico Collins, HOU vs. JAC ($7,700)

Last week was a perfect example of how high a floor Collins has. The Texans' offense couldn't get anything going, scoring just seven points against the Vikings. Still, Collins had four receptions for 86 yards. He has been targeted at least eight times in all three games this season and has an average depth of target of 11.9 yards. The Jaguars have allowed the third-most passing yards per game in the league and Tank Dell (chest) is likely out for the Texans, setting up Collins with tremendous upside.

The Smash Spot

Kyler Murray, ARI vs. WAS ($8,700)

Murray wasn't great against the Lions last week, throwing for 207 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He did record 45 rushing yards, giving him a total of 161 rushing yards for the season. As underwhelming as that performance was, he had three touchdown passes in Week 2 against the Rams. With how bad the Commanders have been at defending the pass, Murray has the potential to produce a monster stat line.

