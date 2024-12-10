Guillotine League Strategy: Week 15 Waiver Wire

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

As I highlighted in last week's article, in Guillotine Leagues, players on teams that are chopped after the conclusion of Week 14 will not be available in free agency. With that in mind I went all-in to get Ja'Marr Chase in my last remaining league last week, and I'm sure most of the elite talent has been scooped up in your leagues as well. But there is a group of high-end fantasy contributors who may have slipped through the cracks because they had a Week 14 bye.

Each player listed below is available in over 40% of leagues on GuillotineLeagues.com and deserves to be rostered.

Quarterbacks

Jayden Daniels - Washington (59.1% rostered)

Daniels had rough outings in Weeks 10 and 11 against a pair of tough defenses but got back on track with huge production against Dallas (30.4 points) and Tennessee (27.64) before heading into the bye. Overall, he is the fifth highest scoring fantasy quarterback. Even if I already had Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson, I'd be looking to add Daniels just to keep him away from my opponents because of his huge upside potential.

Bo Nix - Denver (21.3% rostered)

After struggling through the first month of the season, Nix has come on strong, rising to be the tenth-highest scoring fantasy quarterback overall and one of the most consistent. Of all of the passers who you might consider rostering at this point of the season, Nix has the most favorable schedule, including a matchup with Cincinnati in Week 17. There's only a handful of players who I would rather start over him the rest of the season.

Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor - Indianapolis (57.5% rostered)

We haven't seen the elite production that we had expected from JT since early in the season when he had three straight games with over 100 scrimmage yards to go with three touchdowns. However, he did top 100 total yards and a TD the last time we saw him, and he should see high volume down the final stretch with a division title and playoff berth still in the realm of possibility.

Brian Robinson - Washington (38.3% rostered)

Like Taylor, Robinson tallied over 100 yards and a TD in his last outing before the Week 14 bye. He doesn't contribute much to the passing game, limiting his upside, but he is one of the safer options. In the nine games in which he played over 20 snaps, Robinson scored double-digit PPR points in eight of them. With Austin Ekeler on IR, Robinson will continue to get plenty of opportunities as the clear lead back for a playoff contender.

Wide Receivers

Terry McLaurin - Washington (59.2% rostered)

Other than Ja'Marr Chase, McLaurin leads all players in receiving touchdowns with nine. Other than getting shut down in Week 11 against Philadelphia, McLaurin has over 13 fantasy points in each game since Week 3, including four games with over 20. He's making a case to be considered a top 10 fantasy wide receiver for the rest of the season, but he's still being underrated because of the way he quietly goes about his business.

Courtland Sutton - Denver (50.8% rostered)

With the rise of Bo Nix has come the emergence of Sutton, who is a top 10 receiver since Week 8. Like McLaurin, he is a veteran receiver with several productive seasons on his resume, but this might be the best stretch of football in their careers. If he's available in your league, pick him up and consider starting him in Week 15 against Indianapolis.

Tight Ends

Mark Andrews - Baltimore (30.9%)

I understand if you can't unsee the first four weeks of the season, which included two one-target, zero-catch games. But since then, Andrews has seven touchdowns in the past eight games, best among all tight ends. He's not getting enough volume to start him over Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, Travis Kelce or George Kittle, but he needs to be in the conversation as one of the best in the next tier at the position.

