Guillotine League Strategy: Week 8 Waiver Wire Sleepers

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

Stars like CeeDee Lamb, Jonathan Taylor and David Montgomery were among the most chopped players in guillotine leagues after Week 7 and are all worthy of bids in the $120 to $300 range. However, those aren't the players this article is focused on. We're digging through the bargain bin to find a couple sneaky stashes, along with several players who should be able to help you survive over the next few weeks without having to blow your budget. Each player listed is available in over 30% of leagues on GuillotineLeagues.com.

Quarterbacks

Geno Smith - Seattle (63.6% rostered)

Smith is leading the league in pass attempts and passing yards in Seattle's new fast-paced offense. You'll want to monitor DK Metcalf's availability, as he is currently questionable for Week 8 with a "minor MCL" sprain, but even without Metcalf the Seahawks have some of the best offensive weapons in the league.

Sam Darnold - Minnesota (67.3% rostered)

Another quarterback with elite weapons, Darnold also has one of the most favorable schedules for fantasy QBs over the next three weeks with the Rams, Colts and Jaguars up next. He is one of five quarterbacks who are averaging at least two touchdown passes per game.

Running Backs

Isiah Pacheco - Kansas City (64.7% rostered)

Pacheco is nearly five weeks removed from successful surgery, which was expected to keep him out six to eight weeks. Considering how well Kareem Hunt has filled in, it's unlikely that the Chiefs will rush Pacheco back, but if you have room on your roster, consider him as a sneaky stash.

Rachaad White - Tampa Bay (69.2% rostered)

Just when everyone had given up on him, White came roaring back with the second-highest PPR running back score of Week 7. With Chris Godwin and Mike Evans out for the foreseeable future, White should be heavily involved in the passing game.

Wide Receivers

Jauan Jennings - San Francisco (40.8% rostered)

Brandon Aiyuk is out for the season, Deebo Samuel just got out of the hospital, and George Kittle is dealing with a foot sprain. Jennings missed last week's game with a hip injury, so you'll want to monitor his availability, but assuming he can play, he should enjoy upcoming favorable matchups against Dallas and Tampa Bay.

Jaylen Waddle - Miami (68.7% rostered)

Tua Tagovailoa is trending towards a Week 8 return, which should lift the entire Dolphins offense. I'd be hesitant to move Waddle into my starting lineup right away, but within the next few weeks he could return to the player we expected when drafting him in the second or third round if Tua is healthy.

Tight Ends

Hunter Henry - New England (51.3%)

Cole Kmet, Tucker Kraft and David Njoku are all strong options who just barely meet the criteria of being available in over 30% of leagues, but I'll dig a little deeper and highlight Hunter Henry, who has emerged as the top pass catcher for the Patriots since Drake Maye took over at quarterback. The veteran has 11 catches for 133 yards and a TD in two games with Maye.

You Can Still Join a Guillotine League!

You can start leagues any week of the season for as long as you want.

Here's how it works:

1. Set up and draft your team just like traditional fantasy football

2. Each week the lowest scoring team gets eliminated

3. All of the players from the eliminated team become free agents

4. A weekly FAAB bidding war starts among the remaining teams

5. Survive the chop and be crowned champion

Public and Private Leagues are open at GuillotineLeagues.com. And with paid public leagues now available, you can play to win cash prizes.

