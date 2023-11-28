IDP Analysis: Week 12 Review

This article is part of our IDP Analysis series.

Karlaftis was primarily used as a pass rusher in his rookie season, but he's seen an expanded role in his sophomore campaign. That's led to improved results, as would be expected, as he's already managed as many quarterback hits, hurries and sacks from 2022 despite playing in six fewer games. Karlaftis has also cleaned up mistakes, cutting his missed

Locke is stepping into an increased role for the second time this season due to the suspension of Kareem Jackson . Locke had his first opportunity in the role cut short by an ankle injury, but he returned in Week 12 against the Browns and made a significant impact in the Broncos' upset win when he racked up seven tackles, one sack, one pass defended and one forced fumble. Jackson is out for at least the next three games and will be a free agent this offseason entering his age 36 season. Locke not only will have a role for the majority of the remaining season but also is auditioning for a starting job in 2024.

It's hard to believe, but we're heading into the final stretch of the fantasy regular season. For some, that means turning the focus to next season, and we'll do that occasionally from now on in this column. However, the main focus will remain on helping those seeking championships this season, and with that in mind, let's jump into the IDP risers and fallers from Week 12.

It's hard to believe, but we're heading into the final stretch of the fantasy regular season. For some, that means turning the focus to next season, and we'll do that occasionally from now on in this column. However, the main focus will remain on helping those seeking championships this season, and with that in mind, let's jump into the IDP risers and fallers from Week 12.

Risers

P.J. Locke, S

Locke is stepping into an increased role for the second time this season due to the suspension of Kareem Jackson. Locke had his first opportunity in the role cut short by an ankle injury, but he returned in Week 12 against the Browns and made a significant impact in the Broncos' upset win when he racked up seven tackles, one sack, one pass defended and one forced fumble. Jackson is out for at least the next three games and will be a free agent this offseason entering his age 36 season. Locke not only will have a role for the majority of the remaining season but also is auditioning for a starting job in 2024.

George Karlaftis, DE

Karlaftis was primarily used as a pass rusher in his rookie season, but he's seen an expanded role in his sophomore campaign. That's led to improved results, as would be expected, as he's already managed as many quarterback hits, hurries and sacks from 2022 despite playing in six fewer games. Karlaftis has also cleaned up mistakes, cutting his missed tackle rate by a third.

Deane Leonard, CB

Leonard has progressed from a special-teams only player to playing more than 90 percent of defensive snaps in two of the last three weeks. He's had mixed results in those contests, but the team seems intent on giving him a chance and have been for quite some time. Searching through the team's official site and other reports suggests that coach Brandon Staley and his staff have been high on Leonard dating back to the 2022 NFL Draft. This year, he was noted for strong performances during training camp and is now getting his chance to shine in game action. There could be turnover in the team's coaching staff this offseason, so Leonard's future is less clear, but he is getting plenty of opportunity on the field for the time being. In his last three games, he's logged 15 total tackles with a pass defended.

Anfernee Jennings, LB

Like Leonard, Jennings has emerged with more opportunity due to the absence of Matthew Judon (biceps) and has gotten his first consistent opportunity as a part of New England's defensive unit. In previous small samples, he's been an effective run stopper, and he's carried that trait forward into a larger sample with his aforementioned expanded opportunity. Less consistent has been his ability as a pass rusher, though Sunday against the Giants was one of his better performances in that regard, as he managed 1.5 sacks and four quarterback hurries.

Kobie Turner, DT

Unlike some of the other players on this list, Turner has had a consistent role along the Rams' defensive line after being selected in the third round of the 2023 draft. What has changed are the skills that he's shown at various points in the season. In Week 10, he played a career-high 85 percent of snaps and logged 10 tackles – not a typical workload for interior defender. At other points, he's shown plenty of effectiveness as a pass rusher, highlighted by three sacks across his last three games. Turner is going to stick around given his strong showing as a rookie, and he has all the makings of being a key contributor for the Rams defense for years to come.

Julian Love, S

Love has seen his role fluctuate with Seattle throughout the season, though it's trended back up in recent weeks, as he's played 91 and 100 percent of snaps in the last two games. He originally lost playing time when Jamal Adams returned from injury, but that has bounced back of late. Even with depressed participation, he's racked up impressive tackle totals, leaving him with a safe floor and a strong ceiling, as he has at least seven tackles in his last three games and fewer than five stops only twice this season.

Fallers

Brian Burns, DE

The contract year narrative hasn't worked out for Burns, as he's had a relatively disappointing season to this point in the final year of his rookie deal. He did tally a sack in Week 12 – giving him 6.5 on the season – but it was only his second in his last five games. Given that Burns will be only 26 and has a proven track record, he's still likely to get a big contract this offseason, but he's not heading into the open market on the highest of notes.

Jack Campbell, LB

This isn't to say much for Campbell's future, but he's managed only a rotational role among Detroit's linebacker corps halfway through his rookie season. That would be an accomplishment for many rookies, but it's not enough for a first-round pick playing for a defensive unit that has been shaky of late.