Jeff on VSiN: Divisional Playoffs Best Bets

Jeff Erickson joins Joe Ceraulo on VSiN's Cashing Out to discuss best bets for the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. They start with the Chiefs Texans game, where Jeff is taking the Chiefs despite the -8.5 points. They discuss lots of player props and the rest of the playoff slate. Jeff has a fun take on a prop for Patrick Mahomes. Segment recorded late Wednesday night on January 15th, 2025.

