Jeff on VSiN: Divisional Playoffs Best Bets

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
Published on January 16, 2025

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

Jeff Erickson joins Joe Ceraulo on VSiN's Cashing Out to discuss best bets for the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. They start with the Chiefs Texans game, where Jeff is taking the Chiefs despite the -8.5 points. They discuss lots of player props and the rest of the playoff slate. Jeff has a fun take on a prop for Patrick Mahomes. Segment recorded late Wednesday night on January 15th, 2025.

Go here to learn more about VSiN, The Sports Betting Network. Jeff Erickson appears on Joe Ceraulo's "Cashing Out" show every Wednesday at 8:10pm PT.  

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to our already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
