Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jeff on VSiN: Week 15 NFL Bets

Jeff on VSiN: Week 15 NFL Bets

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
Published on December 12, 2024

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

Jeff Erickson joins VSiN's "Cashing Out" and host Joe Ceraulo to preview the NFL Week 15 betting lines. They start with Thursday's 49ers Rams challenge. The Rams are hot, but maybe overrated? They then move on to all the Sunday games. Are there opportunities in the Cowboys Panthers matchup? Rico Dowdle could explode.

Go here to learn more about VSiN, The Sports Betting Network. Jeff Erickson appears on Joe Ceraulo's "Cashing Out" show every Wednesday at 8:10pm PT.   

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Beating the Book: NFL Week 15 ATS Picks and Score Predictions
Beating the Book: NFL Week 15 ATS Picks and Score Predictions
NFL Staff Picks: Week 15 Winners
NFL Staff Picks: Week 15 Winners
NFL Odds: NFL Key Line Moves for Week 15
NFL Odds: NFL Key Line Moves for Week 15
NFL Waiver Wire: Week 15 Deep Dive
NFL Waiver Wire: Week 15 Deep Dive
Jim on VSiN: NFL Week 15 Betting Preview
Jim on VSiN: NFL Week 15 Betting Preview
Survivor: Week 15 Strategy & Picks
Survivor: Week 15 Strategy & Picks