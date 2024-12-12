Jeff on VSiN: Week 15 NFL Bets

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

Jeff Erickson joins VSiN's "Cashing Out" and host Joe Ceraulo to preview the NFL Week 15 betting lines. They start with Thursday's 49ers Rams challenge. The Rams are hot, but maybe overrated? They then move on to all the Sunday games. Are there opportunities in the Cowboys Panthers matchup? Rico Dowdle could explode.

Go here to learn more about VSiN, The Sports Betting Network. Jeff Erickson appears on Joe Ceraulo's "Cashing Out" show every Wednesday at 8:10pm PT.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.