Joe on SportsCall Auburn: Rodgers to the Jets, MLB Pitch Clock and more

RotoWire's Joe Bartel joins SportsCall Auburn to discuss the ramifications of the Aaron Rodgers trade, both from a fantasy perspective and how it affects the Jets and Packers. He also goes over how the new pitch-clock rules have changed the landscape of fantasy baseball, both for the good and the bad.

