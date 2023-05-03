Fantasy Football
Joe on SportsCall Auburn: Rodgers to the Jets, MLB Pitch Clock and more

Joe on SportsCall Auburn: Rodgers to the Jets, MLB Pitch Clock and more

Written by 
Joe Bartel 
May 3, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Joe Bartel joins SportsCall Auburn to discuss the ramifications of the Aaron Rodgers trade, both from a fantasy perspective and how it affects the Jets and Packers. He also goes over how the new pitch-clock rules have changed the landscape of fantasy baseball, both for the good and the bad.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.
 

Joe Bartel is RotoWire's Operations Specialist and football contributor among many other things. When not at the office, he's probably playing a variety of Gen 4 console games or rooting on his beloved Green Bay Packers.
Dynasty Strategy: Post-Draft Rookie Top-65
NFL Draft: Day 3 Fantasy Fallout
Which Undrafted Free Agents Could Make Immediate Impacts?
Dynasty: Post NFL Draft Top 12 Rookies (Video)
NFL Draft: Day 2 Fantasy Fallout
NFL Draft: First-Round Fantasy Reactions
