Monday Night Football: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Best Bets

This article is part of our ADP Analysis series.

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 2

The Browns had an impressive home opener by blowing out the Bengals in a game that was heavily impacted by rain and wind. The Cleveland defense looked like a juggernaut while the offense showed signs of improvement after struggling to end the 2022 season. Meanwhile, the Steelers were steamrolled on their home field by the 49ers. After Pittsburgh's offense looked amazing in the preseason, the Steelers barely moved the ball until they were far behind on the scoreboard. Injuries could be a factor working against Pittsburgh. WR Diontae Johnson is out. In addition, top run defender Cameron Heyward was placed on injured reserve this week.

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers Betting Odds for Week 2

The Browns are 2.5-point road favorites while the over/under is 39 points. The Browns' team total is 20.5 points and the Steelers' total is 18.5. These odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Be sure to check the latest NFL odds at the best sports betting sites before locking in your bets this weekend!

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers Betting Picks This Week

The odds on this game are very reflective of the potential game outcomes. Although any game can go off the rails and lead to a shootout, the probability lies in this being a lower-scoring game. With this game set in Pittsburgh, that would typically be enough to give the Steelers an edge. But the key injuries to Diontae Johnson and Cameron Heyward may be very impactful. In terms of the totals, the one most likely to cash is under 39. If going with one of the teams to go under, the Steelers could be held under 16.5 points. These odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers Best Bet: Browns -2.5

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers Prediction

If the Steelers struggled with the pressure the 49ers' pass rush put on them last week, things could get worse in Week 2. Not only did the Browns add three excellent pass rushers to their superstar, Myles Garrett, this offseason, but defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz was very creative in his use of pressure packages that stymied the Bengals. For Pittsburgh, it appeared that Kenny Pickett was unable to handle the pressure. And if the Browns play tight man coverage as they did last week, Pickett may not find many open windows to throw the ball. That said, the Browns could be vulnerable on the ground, so the Steelers will need Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren to be on their 'A' game. I expect them to struggle putting points on the board against this defense.

When the Browns have the ball, they'll likely rely on Nick Chubb to set the tone. Although Pittsburgh is usually excellent against the run, the loss of Cameron Heyward is a major loss. When Cleveland looks to attack through the air, they'll take aim at Patrick Peterson and rookie Joey Porter, who are both new to the team as part of a secondary that had no answers for the 49ers' passing attack. Deshaun Watson started off slowly last week in the bad weather, but he looked much better in the second half. He also showed the ability to make an impact as a runner. The balanced approach that the Browns should use should allow them to have a number of successful scoring drives.

When the final whistle sounds, I have the Browns coming out on top 20-16.