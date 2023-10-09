Monday Night Football Picks And Player Props Week 5

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Monday Night Football Picks And Player Props Week 4

Monday Night Football finds us in Sin City as the Packers travel to Nevada to take on the Raiders. Jimmy Garoppolo is set to return to the lineup and that can only mean good things for Davante Adams. Let's see what wagers look good for tonight's game.

Christian Watson Over 42.5 Receiving Yards -135 (DraftKings)

Watson returned to the field Week 4 and was able to find the end zone while playing 24 snaps and running 18 routes. Both of those numbers should increase Monday night and he hit this over total in seven of his last eight games last season. The Raiders rank in the bottom half of the league against opposing wide receivers making this a good matchup for Watson. Romeo Doubs is off to a good start to the season, so the Raiders defense won't be able to focus all of its attention on slowing down Watson.

Las Vegas Raiders -1.5 -118 (FanDuel)

The Raiders are riding a three-game losing streak, but get to play at home Monday night against a Packers team that's allowed at least 17 points in every game this season. Jimmy Garoppolo practiced fully Friday and should be back under center, and both Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams are elite players at their respective positions. After throwing six touchdowns and zero interceptions in his first two games, Jordan Love has only two touchdowns and three interceptions over his last two. I don't think the point spread matters in this game and think the Raiders win by at least a field goal.



Josh Jacobs Anytime Touchdown Scorer -145 (DraftKings)

This is -175 in other places so as always, it makes sense to shop around for this line. Jacobs only has one touchdown this season, but he's averaging over 20 touches per game so the touchdowns should follow soon enough. The Packers rank 29th against opposing running backs and playing at home should mean a fruitful day for the Raiders' talented running back. Vegas has the Raiders scoring around 24 points and Jacobs should be part of the reason they get to that many points.