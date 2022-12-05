Monday Night Football Picks: Buccaneers vs Saints Betting Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints Odds, Predictions and Player Props

Last article: 3-9, -6.94 units

Season: 73-121, -59.66 units

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Betting Odds for Week 13

Pointspread: Buccaneers -3, -115 (DraftKings)

Total: 41.0, -110 (DraftKings)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -175, Saints +150 (DraftKings)

Monday Night Football Player Props for Buccaneers vs. Saints

Mike Evans under 4.5 receptions, +115 (DraftKings)

Evans has not fared well vs. the Saints in recent years and has not caught more than four passes against them since 2018. It's also notable that Evans caught only two of his nine targets from QB Tom Brady last week, so they don't appear to be very much in sync at the moment. Facing a good Saints secondary that ranks #8 in pass defense (and could return Marshon Lattimore tonight), it may be worth fading Evans at plus-money.

Mike Evans under 60.5 receiving yards, -113 (FanDuel)

Simply an extension of the first play (or an alternative to it), Evans has actually recorded five receptions without reaching sixty yards in two of his last three games. He has also failed to cover this total in four of his last six games overall. There's probably a little extra cushion available with the receiving yards prop (as opposed to receptions), but it's also a little more expensive.

Alvin Kamara over 28.5 receiving yards, -113 (FanDuel)

Kamara is the Saints' primary weapon on offense and has covered this receiving total in six of his last eight games. It's also possible he may be leaned on a little more this week, with Saints TE Juwan Johnson unavailable for this game. It's worth noting that Kamara drew seven targets last week (his highest total since Week 8) after Johnson left the game early last week.