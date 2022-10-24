Monday Night Football Picks: Chicago Bears at New England Patriots Odds, Props and Best Bets

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Picks: New England Patriots vs. Chicago Bears Odds, Predictions, Player Props and Best Bets for Monday Night Football

Last article: 12-5, +6.90 units

Season: 49-59, -15.41 units

Chicago Bears at New England Patriots Betting Odds for Monday Night Football Week 7

Spread: Patriots -8 (PointsBet)

Moneyline: New England -345 (DraftKings Sportsbook); Chicago +320 (FanDuel Sportsbook

Total: 40.0 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Chicago Bears @ New England Patriots Best Bets and Props for Week 7

New England Patriots -8.0 (-110) vs. Chicago Bears (DraftKings)

I very rarely lay this many points, preferring to use lines like this in teasers (dropping the Patriots from -8 points down to -2 points). However, this game looks like a real mismatch, with New England having the 2nd-ranked fantasy defense vs. a Bears offense that ranks 25th vs. opposing defenses. The Patriots also have an excellent running game, and are facing a Bears defense that ranks 31st in rushing yards allowed (163.0 per game). Also, as many are aware, the Patriots don't mind running up the score in these types of games, winning their matchups by 29 and then 23 points over the last couple of weeks. Expecting more of the same here.

Rhamondre Stevenson over 62.5 rushing yards, -110 (FanDuel)

Stevenson has been outstanding of late, emerging from his role as the Patriots' #2 RB into more of a featured option. He has covered this rushing total in 4-of-6 games this year (currently four in a row). Although his backfield mate Damien Harris returns tonight after logging full practices this week, there should still be plenty of work for both of them vs. the porous Bears' run defense (particularly so in a game where they figure to have a large lead). There's also some chance New England might ease Harris back slowly (to some extent) in his first game back following his hamstring injury. I would guess 15 rushing attempts for Stevenson gets it done here, with Chicago allowing 4.8 yards per carry.

Bears at Patriots Best Bets Recap

New England Patriots -8.0 (-110)

Rhamondre Stevenson over 62.5 rushing yards, -110

