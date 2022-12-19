Monday Night Football Picks: Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Rams Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 15

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Packers vs. Rams Betting Odds and Top Player Props for Monday Night Football Week 15

Last article: 4-2, +2.00 units

Season: 82-132, -62.80 units

Packers vs Rams Betting Odds for Monday Night Football

Pointspread: Packers -7.0, -120 (DraftKings)

Total: 39.5, -110 (DraftKings)

Moneyline: Packers -325, Rams +270 (DraftKings)

NFL Player Props for Monday Night Football

Aaron Jones under 60.5 rushing yards, -115 (DraftKings)

Jones took a back seat to AJ Dillon in Week 13 due to a shin injury, with Dillon producing his best game of the season (18 carries for 93 yards and a touchdown). Jones was able to rest up during the Packers' bye last week, but has remained limited in practice this week, and it's really not known how large a share of the workload he's going to have tonight. Even if healthy, Jones figures to be sharing rushing duties with Dillon to some extent, while the Rams have the #4 ranked run defense and are much more vulnerable to the pass. And to date, Jones has gone under this rushing total in eight of his 13 games this year. Seems prudent to take the under here.

Christian Watson over 46.5 receiving yards, -113 (FanDuel)

Watson has stepped to the forefront over the last month with fellow rookie Romeo Doubs out of action, averaging almost seven targets per game while producing a pair of 100-yard games, and logging an insane seven receiving touchdowns over his last four games. Watson has excelled in the long-gainer department, catching at least one pass of 18+ yards in each of his last five games, including a 63-yarder and a 58-yarder. Meanwhile, the Rams rank 25th in fantasy points allowed to WR's. While Romeo Doubs is scheduled to return this week, Watson now seems entrenched as the Packers' primary pass catcher, and it's hard to see his role shrinking much, given the Rams problems on pass defense (combined with a strong run defense), it seems likely that Watson will see a decent amount of work tonight, and he figures to find some success.

Christian Watson anytime touchdown, +145 (FanDuel)

As mentioned, Watson has scored seven receiving touchdowns over his last four games, and even added another rushing touchdown during that time. Considering the Rams problems on pass defense, and Watson's tendency to make splash plays, it's probably not much worse than a coin flip that he finds the end zone tonight.

