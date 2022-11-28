Monday Night Football Picks: Indianapolis Colts vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Betting Odds and Best Bets

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Odds, Predictions and Player Props

Last article: 4-7, -3.55 units

Season: 70-108, -48.37 units

Indianapolis Colts vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Betting Odds for Week 12

Pointspread: Colts -2.5, -115 (FanDuel)

Total: 39.5, under -115, over -105 (FanDuel)

Moneyline: Colts -144, Steelers +122 (FanDuel)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Best Bets and Player Props

Indianapolis Colts -2.5, -115 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (FanDuel)

The Colts have stepped up their play since naming Jeff Saturday as their head coach and re-inserting Matt Ryan as their quarterback, posting a much-needed win vs. the Raiders and then playing the Eagles to a one-point decision last week. They now get a favorable home spot vs. the Steelers, who haven't posted a road win since Week One, when they were somehow able to sack Joe Burrow seven times. The Colts definitely have a defensive advantage here, allowing the sixth-fewest passing yards to opponents while facing a rookie Steelers QB who has already thrown eight interceptions in part-time play. The Colts should also be able to find some success on offense tonight, with the Steelers allowing the second-most passing yards in the league. Clear edge to the home team, with the pointspread under a field goal.

Parris Campbell over 44.5 receiving yards, -110 (FanDuel)

As mentioned previously, Campbell began spiking several weeks ago when Matt Ryan was still the Colts QB, posting consecutive games with double-digit targets, but then receded into the background when Sam Ehlinger took over at quarterback. Campbell then re-emerged with nine targets (and a touchdown) when Ryan was re-installed vs. the Raiders, and continued his fine play last week vs. the Eagles when catching five of his six targets for 67 yards vs. the good Eagles pass defense. He now faces a Steelers pass defense that ranks towards the bottom of the league, and has a nice home/dome environment to work with in tonight's primetime MNF game. Strong play.

Parris Campbell anytime touchdown, +330 (FanDuel)

Campbell has scored a touchdown in three of his last four games with Matt Ryan at quarterback, and now faces a Steelers pass defense that has allowed 22 receiving touchdowns over 10 games (tied for second-worst in the league). Big price on the Campbell touchdown, using that perspective.

Najee Harris over 60.5 rushing yards, -110 (FanDuel)

Harris has seen 20 carries each of the last two weeks and should be locked into heavy volume once again with backup RB Jaylen Warren unavailable for this game. As noted above, the Colts also have a strong pass defense, so the Steelers may be more apt to run tonight. While Harris is only averaging 3.7 yards per carry, he's been better recently, and he's a favorite to clear this number on his expected workload.

