Monkey Knife Fight: Monday Night Football Picks

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

Monday Night Football brings an excellent matchup between the Chiefs and Raiders. These are two talented offenses, so there could be plenty of points on both sides. This game also brings another opportunity for us to win some money on Monkey Knife Fight.

Three Game Types are offered, including "More Or Less," "Rapid Fire" and "Stat Shootout." For a full breakdown of the rules for each game, see the House Rules page. Let's dive into some of the contests within each Game Type and discuss how things might play out.

More Or Less Contest

Let's start with a 2/2 goal for 3.5X the prize. We need to pick sides on Patrick Mahomes over 25.5 completions and Derek Carr over 25.5 completions. Mahomes has actually only hit the over on this number in once this season. The last three seasons against the Raiders, he had at least 26 completions in three of six games. That said, this is arguably the best offense the Raiders have had during that span, so in what could become a shootout, I'm leaning toward the over for Mahomes.

Carr has also completed at least 26 passes in just one of four games this season. That's despite having three games in which he attempted at least 37 passes. The game that he went over, he completed only 26 of 44 pass attempts against the Titans. The Raiders might need him to throw a lot to keep up with Mahomes, so in what could be Carr's most productive game of the young season, I'll take the over on his number, as well.

Rapid Fire Contest

An interesting 2/2 goal for 3X the prize is fantasy points Mahomes vs. Carr (with Carr receiving a +5.5 fantasy points bonus) and fantasy points Davante Adams vs. Travis Kelce (with Kelce receiving a +1.5 fantasy points bonus). Right off the bat, give me Mahomes over Carr. Mahomes continues to be a touchdown machine, totaling 11 scores through the air already. Meanwhile, Carr only has six touchdown passes. His last six games against the Chiefs, he has 11 touchdown passes. Mahomes had seven touchdown passes in two games against the Raiders last season alone.

With regard to Adams vs. Kelce, Kelce is where I'm leaning. He has a touchdown reception in three of four games this season, and he's been targeted inside the red zone nine times. His last six games against the Raiders, he totaled at least 90 receiving yards five times. Adams has also been busy inside the red zone this season, but he's also produced two games with fewer than 40 receiving yards.

Stat Shootout Contest

Let's end things with the always exciting three players to combine for 2.5-plus total touchdowns for 2X the prize. First, let's go with Kelce, who we already detailed gets a lot of work inside the red zone. Second, give me Adams, who has three touchdowns and 13 total red-zone targets.

Finally, let's complete this trio with Josh Jacobs. He's coming off of his best game of the season, rushing 28 times for 144 yards and two touchdowns last week against the Broncos. The last three games, he has received a total of 14 carries inside the red zone. With Adams also posing a threat when the Raiders get in close, the Chiefs' defense won't be able to just focus on shutting down Jacobs.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.