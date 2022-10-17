Monkey Knife Fight: Monday Night Football Picks

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

After another wild weekend filled with upsets, the NFL brings us one more game Monday. It will be a matchup between familiar foes when the Broncos take on the Chargers. Monday Night Football also brings us another opportunity to play on Monkey Knife Fight.

Three Game Types are offered, including "More Or Less," "Rapid Fire" and "Stat Shootout." For a full breakdown of the rules for each game, see the House Rules page. Let's dive into some of the contests within each Game Type and discuss how things might play out.

More Or Less Contest

For this contest, let's examine a 2/2 goal for 3.5X the prize. We need to pick a side on Courtland Sutton 69.5 receiving yards and Austin Ekeler 35.5 receiving yards. Let's begin with Ekeler, who has at least 36 receiving yards in four of his five games. He's been heavily involved in the passing attack, receiving a total of 33 targets. Keenan Allen (hamstring) is expected to be out again, so give me the over on his total.

It's been a rough season for Russell Wilson, but his struggles haven't had a negative impact on Sutton. In fact, Sutton has totaled at least 70 receiving yards in four of five games. The key is, he hasn't been targeted fewer than seven times in a game, and he's had at least 10 targets three times. Give me the over on his total, as well.

Rapid Fire Contest

An interesting option is a 2/2 goal for 3X the prize. We have passing yards Justin Herbert vs. Wilson (with Wilson receiving a +36.5 passing yards bonus) and rushing yards Ekeler vs. Melvin Gordon (with Gordon receiving a +5.5 rushing yards bonus).

Right off the bat, give me Herbert over Wilson, despite Wilson receiving a hefty bonus. Herbert has thrown for at least 279 yards in a game four times this season, and he has two games with at least 330 yards. Meanwhile, Wilson has topped 300 yards just once, and he has three games with 237 passing yards or fewer.

For the second option, let's go Gordon over Ekeler. The Chargers have allowed a 100-yard rusher in three consecutive games, and Gordon received 15 carries last week with Javonte Williams (knee) now out for the season. While Ekeler exploded for 173 rushing yards last week, he has also rushed for fewer than 40 yards in a game three times this season.

Stat Shootout Contest

One option is for three players to combine for 240.5-plus receiving yards for 2X the prize. For reasons we already discussed, Sutton is the first player I'm targeting. I'll also go with his teammate Jerry Jeudy, who is a big play waiting to happen. He has four catches for at least 20 yards this season, which has contributed to him posting at least 53 receiving yards in three of five games.

Finally, Mike Williams stands out on the Chargers side. Allen likely being out means that Williams should see the bulk of the wide receiver targets for his squad. With Allen out the last four games, Williams has finished with at least 113 receiving yards three times. In each of those three games, he was targeted at least 10 times.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.