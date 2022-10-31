Monkey Knife Fight: Monday Night Football Picks

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

Monday Night Football brings a matchup between familiar foes when the Browns play host to the Bengals. This AFC North battle also brings us an opportunity to win some money on Monkey Knife Fight.

Three Game Types are offered, including "More Or Less," "Rapid Fire" and "Stat Shootout." For a full breakdown of the rules for each game, see the House Rules page. Let's dive into some of the contests within each Game Type and discuss how things might play out.

More Or Less Contest

Let's start things with a 2/2 goal for 3.5X the prize. We have to pick sides on Tyler Boyd 68.5 receiving yards and Donovan Peoples-Jones 45.5 receiving yards. Boyd has only hit the over on this number twice this season, one of which was last week when he caught eight passes for 155 yards and a touchdown against the Falcons. The reason why his line is set this high is that Ja'Marr Chase (hip) is out. Chase has 74 targets through seven games, and some of his workload figures to shift Boyd's way. I'm leaning toward the over.

As limited as Jacoby Brissett is, he hasn't had that much of a negative impact on Peoples-Jones. He's recorded at least 50 receiving yards in four consecutive games, and he surpassed 70 receiving yards in three. The Browns might be forced to throw more if they get into a hole against the potent Bengals offense, which would only help People-Jones' case to reach the over.

Rapid Fire Contest

For this contest, let's examine a 2/2 goal for 3X the prize. We have Joe Burrow vs. Brissett passing yards (with Brissett receiving a +59.5 passing yards bonus) and Nick Chubb vs. Joe Mixon rushing yards (with Mixon receiving a +20.5 rushing yards bonus). First, let's go with Chubb over Mixon. Chubb is the centerpiece of the Browns offense, which has helped him rush for at least 113 yards in a game four times this season. Mixon has not rushed for 100 yards in a game yet, and he only has one game in which he has topped 80 rushing yards.

For the quarterbacks, let's roll with Burrow over Brissett. Even though Brissett will receive the hefty bonus, he has thrown for fewer than 235 yards in five games. Burrow had a whopping 481 passing yards against the Falcons last week and he has five games with at least 275 passing yards. Even without Chase, he still has plenty of weapons in Boyd, Tee Higgins and tight end Hayden Hurst.

Stat Shootout Contest

To close things out, we'll focus on a contest in which we need to select three players to combine for 60.5 fantasy points for 2X the prize. First and foremost, let's go with Chubb. His heavy workload leaves him with a high yardage floor, and he already has eight rushing touchdowns. When the Browns get in close, they look to Chubb, giving him a total of 24 carries inside the red zone.

Next up will be Higgins, who is now the Bengals' top wide receiver with Chase out. Even with Chase in the fold, Higgins has three games this season with at least 93 receiving yards. He's also been targeted at least seven times in a game five times. He could blow by 10 targets in this matchup.

Rounding out the trio will be Boyd, who is coming off of the aforementioned big performance against the Falcons in Week 7. Despite being the Bengals' No. 3 wide receiver, he has three touchdown receptions. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him approach double-digit targets in this matchup.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.