Monkey Knife Fight: Monday Night Football Picks

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

The Monday Night Football matchup between the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals leaves plenty of choices to sift through on Monkey Knife Fight. Three Game Types are offered, including "More Or Less," "Rapid Fire" and "Stat Shootout." For a full breakdown of the rules for each game, see the House Rules page. Let's dive into some of the contests within each Game Type and discuss how things might play out

More Or Less Contest

Starting things will be a 2/2 goal for 3.5X the prize. We'll pick sides on Kyler Murray 22.5 completions and Mac Jones 21.5 completions. For Murray, let's take the over. While he does a lot of damage on the ground, it doesn't usually limit his pass attempts. He has recorded at least 23 completions in seven of his 10 games this season.

For Jones, let's also take him to go over his total. The Cardinals have had difficulty slowing quarterbacks, allowing the eighth-most passing yards per game in the league. Jones might not take many deep shots down the field, but he does throw a lot of check down passes to Rhamondre Stevenson, which helps him rack up easy completions. In his last five games, Jones has totaled at least 22 completions four times.

Rapid Fire Contest

Let's look at a 2/2 goal for 3X the prize. The battles are Murray vs. Jones passing yards (with Jones receiving a +15.5 passing yards bonus) and Stevenson vs. James Conner rushing yards (with Conner receiving a +15.5 rushing yards bonus). For the two quarterbacks, take the bonus and go with Jones. As mentioned, the Cardinals have not been good at defending the pass. Also, Murray has thrown for 222 yards or fewer in six of his 10 games. Jones has thrown for at least 213 yards in five of the eight full games he has played.

As far as the running backs, let's also take the player receiving the significant bonus and roll with Conner. He demolished the Chargers in Week 12, rushing 25 times for 120 yards. That was the second time in the last three games that he received at least 20 carries, and he should remain busy with little depth behind him at running back. For Stevenson, as good as he has been in the passing game, he has rushed for 54 yards or fewer in each of the last three games.

Stat Shootout Contest

With both teams dealing with injuries at wide receiver, we could see targets concentrated over a fewer number of players. With that in mind, let's look at the option in which three players must combine for 20.5-plus receptions for 2X the prize. First for our trio will be Stevenson, who has 46 targets the last six games. He has made the most of his opportunities, catching at least six passes in a game five times. Expect him to be on the field a ton with Damien Harris (thigh) listed as doubtful.

For the last two players, let's roll with the Cardinals' duo of DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown. Not only is tight end Zach Ertz (knee) still on IR, but wide receiver Rondale Moore (groin) will remain out. When Moore was out in Week 12, Brown made his return from a five-game absence to catch six of eight targets for 46 yards. While Hopkins had a modest four receptions in that game, he still has at least nine receptions in four of the six games he's played this season.

