Monkey Knife Fight: Thursday Night Football Picks

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

As we look towards a busy Week 16 in the NFL, things start off with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars. The matchup also means that there is money to be won on Monkey Knife Fight. Three Game Types are offered, including "More Or Less," "Rapid Fire" and "Stat Shootout." For a full breakdown of the rules for each game, see the House Rules page. Let's dive into some of the contests within each Game Type, and highlight one option to consider.

More Or Less Contest

Starting things is a 2/2 goal for 3.5X the prize. We'll pick sides on Garrett Wilson 50.5 receiving yards and Christian Kirk 50.5 receiving yards. For Wilson, take the over. It's a conservative number for him, given that he has at least 78 receiving yards in six of his last seven games. Even with Zach Wilson back under center last week, he finished with 98 receiving yards against the Lions. The Jaguars also present a favorable matchup, given that they have allowed the fourth-most receiving yards per game in the league.

For Kirk, I'll lean toward the under. The strength of the Jets' defense is their secondary, which has contributed to them allowing just 193.9 passing yards per game. Kirk has to share targets with Zay Jones and Evan Engram, which can sometimes leave him with inconsistent production. While he has at least 92 receiving yards in three of the last five games, he also had two games with fewer than 50 receiving yards.

Rapid Fire Contest

Let's take a look at a 2/2 goal for 3X the prize. The battles are Trevor Lawrence vs. Zach Wilson fantasy points (with Wilson receiving a +3.5 fantasy points bonus) and Travis Etienne vs. Garrett Wilson fantasy points (with Wilson receiving a +1.5 fantasy points bonus). For the quarterbacks, take Lawrence. As difficult as the Jets' defense can be, Lawrence has significantly higher upside than Wilson. Since the Jaguars' bye week, he has at least 318 passing yards and three touchdowns in three of four games. Wilson only has six passing touchdowns all season.

For the other matchup, take Wilson. Etienne was productive last week, rushing 19 times for 103 yards against the Cowboys. However, he had 54 or fewer rushing yards in each of his previous four games. The Jets have allowed the 11th-fewest rushing yards per game in the league, which could make for a long night for Etienne. Etienne has also not scored a touchdown since Week 9, while Wilson has two scores during that span.

Stat Shootout Contest

To close things out, let's look at the option in which three players have to combine for 16.5+ receptions for 2X the prize. The first player to select is Wilson, who has emerged as the Jets' top wide receiver. Over the last seven games, he has 39 receptions on 58 targets.

Rounding out this trio will be a pair of Jaguars. Jones has been excellent since the Jaguars had their bye week, catching at least six passes in three of four games. The Jaguars have made a concerted effort to get him the ball, leaving him with 41 targets over those three games. The other Jaguar to roll with is Engram, who has come on strong down the stretch. Over the last two games, he has 19 receptions for 224 yards and two touchdowns on 25 targets. If there is an area of weakness on the Jets' defense, it is that they have allowed the seventh-most receptions in the league to opposing tight ends.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.