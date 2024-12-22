New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons NFL Betting Odds, Expert Picks & Props

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons Saints Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Week 16

The Giants bring a nine-game losing streak into their Week 16 matchup with the Falcons. Let's take a look at the betting side of things for this game and highlight some of the top wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 47-46 (-4.35 units)

Giants at Falcons Betting Odds

Giants: Spread +9 (-110 ESPN BET), +360 Moneyline (ESPN BET)

Falcons: Spread -8.5 (-110 Fanatics), -440 Moneyline (DraftKings)

Game Total: 43 points (Caesars)

The Falcons have made a change at quarterback, benching Kirk Cousins for Michael Penix Jr. Drew Lock will get the start at quarterback for the Giants after sitting out Week 15 with a heel injury,

Giants at Falcons Betting Picks

Drew Lock over 17.5 rush yards (-115 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

It appeared that Lock was close to playing last week as he got the emergency third quarterback designation. With another week off to recover, he will once again start for the Giants. He produced disappointing passing numbers in his first two starts, throwing for 405 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

While Lock didn't do much through the air, he rushed for at least 57 yards in both games. The Giants' offensive line is a mess, which means that whoever lines up under center for them is forced to scramble often to avoid pressure. With the Giants still dealing with significant injuries on their offensive line, Lock should be under pressure often again.

Bijan Robinson over 18.5 rush attempts (-122 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Falcons have relied heavily on Robinson down the stretch. He did not receive more than 18 carries in any of their first six games. However, he has received at least 19 carries in six of eight games since. That includes at least 22 carries in each of the last three games.

Robinson has taken full advantage of his added workload, rushing for at least 100 yards four times over the last eight games. With Penix making his first career start, the Falcons probably won't force him to throw a ton. Expect them to rely heavily on Robinson on the ground again.

Malik Nabers over 68.5 receiving yards (-115 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Despite the issues at quarterback for the Giants last week, Nabers was targeted 14 times. He came away with 10 receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown. That marked his third straight game with at least 69 receiving yards. He was targeted at least 10 times in all three of those game. Nabers has played in12 games this season, with at least 10 targets in nine of them.

The Falcons have struggled to slow down wide receivers for much of the season. They are tied for the fifth-most receptions allowed to wide receivers in the league. They are also tied for the fifth-most yards per target allowed to the position. Nabers looks like he's in line for a big afternoon.

Giants at Falcons Prediction

The fact that the Giants are this big of an underdog against a team giving a rookie quarterback his first career start says it all about their disaster of a season. Given how badly their offense has played, it's difficult to envision the Giants winning this game. Still, if Penix struggles, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Giants covered the spread.