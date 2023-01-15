New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings Betting Odds, Picks, And Prediction For Wild Card Round

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Picks: NFL Best Bets And Player Props For New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings, Wild Card Round

One of the biggest surprises of the NFL season is that the New York Giants made the playoffs. They will kick things off in the Wild Card Round with a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Let's dig into the betting market for this game and highlight three options to consider.

Last article record: 2-1 (+0.61 units)

Season record: 28-22-1 (+0.93 units)

If you're looking for picks and predictions on the entire slate, check out our NFL Wild Card Round picks.

New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings Spread, Moneyline Odds, and Total

Giants: Spread +3 (-110), +135 Moneyline

Vikings: Spread -3 (-110), -155 Moneyline

Game Total: 48 points

New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings Best Bets And Player Props

Daniel Jones Over 21.5 Completions (-135 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Jones has done plenty of damage with his legs this season, which is one of the reasons for his generally muted passing production. In terms of this prop, he completed fewer than 22 passes in a game 12 times. Part of the reason was that he attempted fewer than 30 passes in a game seven times.

Even with all of that in mind, the over here is the way to go. The Vikings' secondary has not played well, allowing the second-most passing yards per game in the league. When the Giants faced them in Week 16, Jones was asked to throw more and he came through by completing 30 of 42 pass attempts. Expect him to continue to throw more in this game as the Giants try to keep up with Kirk Cousins and company.

Passing Yards Head-To-Head Kirk Cousins vs. Daniel Jones: Jones +46.5 (-115 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

This is an interesting wager that pits the quarterbacks against each other in terms of passing yards. Jones receives a significant cushion for the spread, likely because he had 10 games this season in which he threw for fewer than 200 yards. However, with him completing so many passes against the Vikings in Week 16, he threw for 334 yards.

Another reason to like Jones is that Cousins will be facing a Giants defense that is much healthier than when they last met. Back at safety is Xavier McKinney, who was one of their best defenders prior to going down with a hand injury. They should also get back their number one cornerback in Adoree' Jackson (knee). While they likely won't shut Cousins down completely, the lofty spread makes Jones the way to go.

Justin Jefferson Over 6.5 Receptions (-155 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The regular season ended with a whimper for Jefferson. He was held in check by the Packers in Week 17, catching just one of five targets for 15 yards. With the Vikings not needing to push their starters last week against the Bears, he caught just four of five targets for 38 yards.

Prior to Jefferson's down last two games, he caught 12 of 16 targets for 133 yards and a touchdown against the Giants in Week 16. That was part of a stretch in which he had three straight games with at least 11 receptions. For the season, Jefferson had 10 games with at least seven receptions. With their season on the line, look for the Vikings to turn to Jefferson early and often.

