New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks, NFL Betting Odds, Expert Picks & Props for Week 5

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks, NFL Betting Odds, Pick and Predictions for Week 5

The Giants take their 1-3 record on the road in Week 5 and face the Seahawks in Seattle. Let's dive into this matchup and discuss three of the top wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 16-14 (+0.02 units)

Giants at Seahawks Betting Odds for Week 5

Giants: Spread +7 (-108), +260 Moneyline

Seahawks: Spread -7 (-112), -325 Moneyline

Game Total: 42.5 points

The big news for this game is that the Giants will line up minus star wideout Malik Nabers (concussion). He has carried their offense, catching 35 passes for 386 yards and three touchdowns.

Giants at Seahawks Betting Picks

Darius Slayton over 39.5 receiving yards (-113 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The absence of Nabers creates a massive void within the Giants' passing game. Last season, Slayton was the Giants' best receiving option, catching 50 of 79 targets, good for 770 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Slayton has posted at least 724 receiving yards in four of his first five seasons in the league.

Slayton has big-play upside. In four of his first five seasons, he averaged at least 15.0 yards per reception. While less involved this year, Slayton still has an average depth of target of 12.7 yards. With more targets likely coming his way, the over is the way to go here.

Daniel Jones over 31.5 pass attempts (-115 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

In addition to missing Nabers, the team lists running back Devin Singletary (groin) as doubtful. The Giants would probably love to rely on their running game with Nabers out, but losing Singletary should rule out that strategy. Next up are Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Eric Gray, neither of whom averages more than 2.4 yards per carry this season.

The Giants enter as significant underdogs for this matchup, so they could find themselves in an early hole that requires them to throw a lot in the second half. Jones has already attempted at least 34 passes in three of four games this season. While it might not be pretty for the Giants' offense, Jones will likely fire away a lot of pass attempts.

DK Metcalf over 65.5 receiving yards (-113 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

After dealing with a hand injury during practice this week, Metcalf will play Sunday. He doesn't even have an injury designation, so the Seahawks likely just acted cautiously with the top wide receiver early in the week. He has been busy, garnering 23.4 percent of the teams targets this season.

Metcalf enters this matchup with three straight games of at least 104 receiving yards. He has an average depth of target of 11.9 yards and averages 5.8 yards after the catch. He gains 15.3 yards per reception in 2024, down from 16.9 yards per reception last season. The Giants have allowed opposing wide receivers to catch 69.1 percent of their targets, the fifth-highest mark in the league. Metcalf could blow past this total.

Giants at Seahawks Prediction

The Giants are one of the worst offensive teams in the league even with Nabers and Singletary healthy, so they should really struggle to score in this game. Meanwhile, the Seahawks have averaged 25.5 points per game. Look for the Seahawks to win this in convincing fashion.