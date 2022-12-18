New York Giants at Washington Commanders Betting Odds, Picks, And Prediction For Week 15

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Sunday Night Football Picks: NFL Best Bets And Player Props For New York Giants at Washington Commanders

Sunday Night Football brings a matchup with playoff implications when the New York Giants take on the Washington Commanders. While the Philadelphia Eagles having run away with the NFC East, the Giants and Commanders are both in the hunt for a Wild Card spot. Let's dig into the betting market for this game and highlight some wagers to consider.

Last article record: 2-1 (+0.54 units)

Season record: 20-18-1 (-1.85 units)

New York Giants at Washington Commanders Spread, Moneyline Odds, and Total

Giants: Spread +4.5 (-105), +180 Moneyline

Commanders: Spread -4.5 (-115), -210 Moneyline

Game Total: 40.5 points

New York Giants at Washington Commanders Best Bets And Player Props

Giants +4.5 (-105 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

These two teams just faced each other two weeks ago in what ended up being a tie. The Giants were down 10-0 after the first quarter, but stormed back to take a 20-13 lead into the fourth. It looked like they were on their way to going up by at least 10 points towards the end of the quarter, but a questionable unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on one of their offensive linemen pushed them out of field goal range. The Commanders then tied the game with less than two minutes remaining on a 28-yard touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson.

The Giants are still missing two key defensive players in Adoree' Jackson (knee) and Xavier McKinney (hand), but their overall health situation is much better than it was the last time these two teams met. They are evenly matched with both having plenty of holes on offense. This is another game that could come down to the final minutes, so even if the Giants don't win, look for them to at least cover.

Darius Slayton Over 44.5 Receiving Yards (-115 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Slayton was faced with a tough matchup against the Eagles' secondary in Week 14. They did a good job of slowing down the Giants top wide receiver, leaving Slayton to catch two of three targets for 42 yards. The game was a laugher, so Slayton did receive some added time on the bench late in the fourth quarter when the Giants went to their backups. The three targets marketed the fewest in a game for Slayton since Week 6.

Prior to last week's muted stat line, Slayton had recorded at least 58 receiving yards in six straight games. When he faced the Commanders in Week 13, he caught six of eight targets for 90 yards. In what is a more favorable matchup for Slayton, look for him to return to his productive ways and reach the over.

Daniel Jones Over 18.5 Pass Completions (-120 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

With the Giants getting blown out, they pulled Jones at one point in the fourth quarter. Still, he completed 18 of 27 passes for 169 yards. Prior to that, he had three straight games with at least 21 completions, including 25 completions the last time he faced the Commanders.

For the season, Jones has at least 19 completions in eight of 13 games. That number would likely have been nine out of 13 had he not been rested at the end of last week's game. This should be a close contest between the two evenly-matched teams, so look for Jones to receive enough attempts to reach the over.

