New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Betting Odds, Expert Picks & Props

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Week 7

The Giants take a 2-4 record into their home matchup against the Eagles in Week 7. At 3-2, the Eagles sit only half a game behind the Commanders for the top record in the NFC East. Let's sift through the betting options for this game and highlight some of the best wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 24-18 (+3.08 units)

Fall is in the air! Right now is a great time to take advantage of sportsbook promos. This BetRivers bonus code gets you a 2nd chance bet worth up to $250

Giants vs. Eagles Betting Odds for Week 7

Giants: Spread +3.5 (-115), +146 Moneyline (FanDuel)

Eagles: Spread -3.5 (-105), -165 Moneyline (BetMGM)

Game Total: 42 points (BetRivers)

Good news for the Giants as Malik Nabers returns after missing two games with a concussion. However, they will sorely miss star left tackle Andrew Thomas (foot), now sidelined for the remainder of the season.

We have excellent promos available at the leading sports betting apps this NFL season. Use this Caesars Sportsbook promo code for a first-bet offer worth up to $1,000 in bonus bets

Giants vs. Eagles Betting Picks

Saquon Barkley anytime touchdown scorer (-155 FanDuel) for 1 unit

The biggest headline for this game is that it will be Barkley's first time facing the Giants. He has taken on a leading role with the Eagles, averaging 21.0 touches per game. After averaging just 3.9 yards per carry behind the Giants' bad offense line last year, Barkley averages 5.3 yards per carry this season.

He also has five total touchdowns this season. Through five games, he has received eight carries inside the 10-yard line. The Giants also will line up without Kayvon Thibodeaux, who plays very well against the run. Barkley would probably love to score a touchdown against his former team, so look for the Eagles to give him opportunities to do so.

Malik Nabers over 72.5 receiving yards (-120 DraftKings) for 1 unit

Getting Nabers back is huge for the Giants' offense. Prior to going down with his concussion, he had received at least 12 targets in three straight games. He finished with at least 78 receiving yards in each of those games. posting at least 115 receiving yards in two of them.

The Eagles have allowed 8.28 yards per target to opposing wide receivers, the 11th-highest mark in the league. Darius Slay is battling a knee injury, so if he is out or limited in any way, it provides a significant boost for Nabers. With plenty of targets likely coming his way again, over is the way to go here with Nabers.

Check out great promos available at the best online sportsbooks this football season. Use this bet365 bonus code for a First Bet Safety Net worth up to $1000.

DeVonta Smith over 56.5 receiving yards (-114 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Eagles bye in Week 5 helped Smith miss just one game with a concussion. While he only saw four targets in his return against the Browns, he finished with three receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown. He posted at least 64 receiving yards in all four games that he played in this season.

Dallas Goedert injured his hamstring against the Browns last week and has not practiced yet leading up to Week 7. With it looking like he won't be able to take the field against the Giants, that should create more targets for Smith. With Smith having an average depth of target of 10.3 yards and averaging 5.4 yards after the catch, this sets up as a favorable spot for him to finish with at least 60 receiving yards. Worth noting that Smith has faced the Giants six times during his career, including the playoffs and posted at least 60 receiving yards in five of those games.

Giants vs. Eagles Prediction

The Eagles have the better record between these two teams, but they haven't exactly played great. Still, they have a massive advantage at quarterback and Thomas being out could prove a huge blow to a Giants offensive line that has played much better this season. Look for the Eagles to find a way to pull out the win on the road.