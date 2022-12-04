New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders Betting Odds, Picks, And Prediction For Week 13

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Picks: NFL Best Bets And Player Props For New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders, Week 13

The Giants and Commanders have both played surprisingly well this season. They will face off in Week 13, with the winner putting themselves in a better position to make the playoffs. Let's dig into the betting market for this game and highlight some wagers to consider.

Last article record: 2-1 (+0.75 units)

Season record: 16-16-1 (-2.82 units)

New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders Spread, Moneyline Odds, and Total

Giants: Spread +2.5 (-110), +115 Moneyline

Commanders: Spread -2.5 (-110), -135 Moneyline

Game Total: 40 points

New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders Best Bets And Player Props

Brian Robinson Jr. Anytime Touchdown Scorer (-105 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Robinson did plenty of damage against the Falcons last week, rushing 18 times for 105 yards. It marked the fifth time over the last seven games that he has received at least 15 carries. Although he didn't record a rushing touchdown against the Falcons, he did find his way into the end zone with a receiving touchdown.

Over the aforementioned seven-game stretch in which Robinson has been busy, he was given a total of 15 red zone carries. The Giants have allowed nine rushing touchdowns to opposing running backs, six of which have come across their last four games. Antonio Gibson has been battling a foot injury this week, so even if he does play, his workload could be limited. The stars could be aligning for a big game from Robinson that might include multiple red zone rushing attempts.

Each Team to Score 1+ Touchdown and 1+ Field Goal (-180 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Giant's defense has been decimated by injuries, especially in their secondary. At a minimum, they will be without Adoree' Jackson (knee) and Xavier McKinney (hand) for this matchup. Don't expect the Commanders to have many problems moving the ball up and down the field. That should put them in a favorable position to record at least one touchdown and at least one field goal.

On the offensive side of things for the Giants, it looks like right tackle Evan Neal (knee) is set to return. Getting him back would provide a significant boost to their offense, especially to their running game which has struggled since he went down. Even with all of the injuries that they have suffered, the Giants have at least one touchdown and one field goal in all but two games this season. It helps that they have one of the best kickers in the league in Graham Gano, who has made 12 field goals of at least 40 yards this season. The odds here aren't great, but this could still prove to be profitable.

Terry McLaurin Over 60.5 Receiving Yards (-115 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

McLaurin was quiet in a win over the Falcons last week, catching four of six targets for 48 yards. It marked the third time over the last four games that he finished with fewer than 60 receiving yards. Still, he did have a 128-yard performance during that four-game stretch and he has six games this season with at least 60 receiving yards.

The main reason to like the over for McLaurin is the previously mentioned injuries to the Giants' secondary. They couldn't stop the wide receivers on the Cowboys last week, allowing 106 receiving yards to CeeDee Lamb and 63 yards to Michael Gallup. It could be another long afternoon for the Giants' backup secondary players who have been thrust into starting roles.

New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders Best Bets Summary

