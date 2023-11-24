NFL Best Bets & Picks Black Friday Football: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, Week 12

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets NFL Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions, Week 12

For the first time, the NFL will have a Black Friday game. When the schedule was released, this was expected to be Aaron Rodgers playing in one of many standalone games to showcase a potential Super Bowl team. Instead, the Jets have lost three straight games and are now 4-6 while dealing with horrible quarterback play. They'll turn to Tim Boyle at quarterback in a matchup against the division-leading Dolphins, who are 7-3. At least we'll get to see the Jets defense against the Miami offense, which could be an epic battle.

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets Betting Odds for Week 12

The Dolphins are 10-point road favorites while this game has an over/under total of 40. The team total for the Jets is 14.5 (-118 odds to the under) while Miami's team total is 24.5 (-112 to the over). These odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook. To date, the Jets are averaging 15 points, and they are giving up 20.4 points per contest. Meanwhile, Miami has scored an average of 30.5 points, while allowing 24 per game.

Miami at New York Jets Betting Picks This Week

Over the course of the season, the Jets have had one of the best defenses in the league. However, they may be wearing down due to their offense forcing them on the field by not consistently moving the football. Also, the inept New York offense frequently gives opposing offenses excellent field position, leading to easy scoring opportunities. As a result, they have given up at least 27 points to the Chargers and Bills over the past three weeks. They'll face a Miami offense that's one of the most explosive units in the league. It's certainly possible that the Jets defense will see the challenge in front of them and rise to the occasion.

On the other side of the ball, the Dolphins defense has been getting better with each passing week. It was always going to take some time to learn the nuances of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's defense. It also helped when Miami activated Jalen Ramsey off IR a couple weeks ago. Not only can this unit defend the pass well, but they have an excellent pass rush. There is little chance that Tim Boyle, the new starting QB, will be in position to succeed. It also is problematic that the Jets have endured significant injuries along the offensive line. That will put Boyle at a further disadvantage. It's worth considering the Jets to go under their team total of 14.5 at -118 odds. There is a real chance the Jets struggle to reach double digits. If that happens, Miami would likely score enough points to cover the 10-point spread (-108 odds). These odds can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets Best Bet: Jets team total under 14.5.

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets Prediction

Tim Boyle made a pair of starts with the Lions at the end of the 2021 season. He faced a pair of sub-.500 teams that were not strong on defense. In those games, he threw four interceptions. I expect Miami to take away Breece Hall in the run game. That will likely lead to many tough down-and-distance situations. Boyle is going to see a lot of pressure while facing confusing defensive looks from the secondary that will frequently occur after the snap. It's difficult to see New York sustaining drives. I don't think the Miami offense steamrolls the Jets defense. However, they will likely benefit from advantageous field position on multiple occasions. At some point, the New York defense won't have enough answers to hold them down. In addition, Tyreek Hill will influence the game with his elite speed. I predict the Dolphins win this game, 23-9.