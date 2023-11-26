NFL Best Bets & Picks: Buffalo Bills at Philadelphia Eagles, Week 12

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Buffalo Bills at Philadelphia Eagles NFL Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions, Week 12

The Bills were expected to be challenging the Chiefs and Bengals for supremacy in the AFC when the season began. However, Buffalo would not be in the playoffs if the season ended today. At this point, every game is crucial. The schedule did them no favors this week. The Bills travel to Philadelphia to face the best team in the league. Meanwhile, the Eagles just knocked off the Chiefs in Buffalo this past Monday night. Philly comes in to this one on a four-game winning streak.

Buffalo Bills at Philadelphia Eagles Betting Odds for Week 12

The Eagles are 3.5-point home favorites while this game has an over/under total of 48.5. The team total for the Eagles is 26 while Buffalo's team total is 22.5. These odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook. To date, the Eagles are averaging 27.3 points, and they are giving up 21.2 points per contest. Meanwhile, Buffalo has scored an average of 29.4 points, while allowing 19 per game.

Buffalo Bills at Philadelphia Eagles Betting Picks This Week

Despite not playing an overwhelming schedule over the last five weeks, the Bills have dropped three of their last five contests. On offense, Buffalo has turned the ball over far too often. That has led to them having a downturn in scoring from earlier in the season. Defensively, critical injuries at each level of the defense have resulted in a defense that was excellent, now being mediocre against the run and the pass.

On the other side of the ball, the Eagles are in the middle of a five-game stretch in the schedule that consisted solely of teams that were among the preseason favorites to play in the Super Bowl. So far, they beat Dallas by five points and the Chiefs by four. Offensively, they are not as flashy as they were last year, but they still are No. 7 in the league in scoring. On defense, Philly is excellent against the run, but they struggle to slow down opposing passing attacks.

The Bills have the potential to have a dominant passing attack in this matchup. Also, the Eagles should have little trouble moving the ball on the ground or through the air. Even though it's been a season loaded with 'unders,' the probability is that there are over 50 points scored in what should be a competitive game. Betting the 48.5 over has -110 odds. After seemingly getting their offense back on track against the Jets last week, the Bills have a strong chance to go over their 22.5 team total. These odds can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buffalo Bills at Philadelphia Eagles Best Bet: Bills' team total over 22.5.

After the Bills named Joe Brady their new offensive coordinator last week, Buffalo hung 32 points up on the elite defense of the Jets. Although the Eagles are a solid defense, they don't have nearly the coverage ability that New York had. Look for Buffalo to attack the struggling secondary of Philly as Josh Allen builds on last week's three-touchdown performance. Of course, the Eagles are always up for a shootout. Between D'Andre Swift on the ground along with Jalen Hurts throwing to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, we will likely see plenty of offensive fireworks. I predict the Eagles win this game, 27-24.