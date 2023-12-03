NFL Best Bets & Picks: San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles, Week 13

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles NFL Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions, Week 13

We couldn't ask for a better Week 13 matchup, This contest is a rematch of the 2022 NFC Championship Game. Unfortunately in that game, we were unable to see both teams at full strength. Brock Purdy severely injured his elbow, and before the end of the game, Christian McCaffrey was playing quarterback. The Eagles had the game in hand before haltime. In this contest, we'll have, arguably, the two best teams in the NFC battling it out. If the 49ers hope to have a chance at the No. 1 seed, this is a must win. A victory would pull them within a game of Philly while giving the 49ers the head-to-head tiebreaker. An Eagles win would give them a three-game edge with the tiebreaker over San Francisco.

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles Betting Odds for Week 13

The Eagles are 2.5-point home underdogs while this game has an over/under total of 47. The team total for the 49ers is 24.5 while Philadelphia's team total is 22. These odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook. To date, the Eagles are averaging 28.2 points, and they are giving up 22.3 points per contest. Meanwhile, San Francisco has scored an average of 28.2 points, while allowing 15.5 per game.

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles Betting Picks This Week

Both of these teams are rolling as they enter this game. The Eagles have won five straight while the 49ers have three consecutive victories. Philadelphia is still figuring out its defense, but Jalen Hurts and the offense have been able to outscore some of the better offenses in the league. Meanwhile, San Francisco had endured a three-game losing streak when dealing with key injuries. When healthy, they have looked unstoppable on both sides of the football.

When the 49ers have the football, it's difficult to see the Philly defense slowing them down. Although the Eagles have an excellent run defense, their pass coverage struggles while the great pass rush they had in 2022 is not nearly as imposing this season. Look for the 49ers to move the ball with little resistance from the defense. It will be nearly impossible for the defense to account for Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle. San Francisco has a strong chance to sail past its team total.

On the other side of the ball, this game will be a major test for the Eagles offense. The 49ers' pass rush is relentless, the pass coverage is excellent and the run defense is quickly showing improvement from earlier in the season. Although it's possible that the Eagles can have a big offensive day, they may need to have one of their best offensive efforts of the season to keep up.

Aside from the 49ers going over their 24.5-point team total, they have a reasonable chance of covering the 2.5-point line as well. These odds can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook.

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles Best Bet: 49ers' team total over 24.

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles Prediction

Right now, a case can be made that the 49ers have the best offense and best defense in the league. I expect the Eagles to struggle to have a sustaining rushing attack. If that happens, Philly will likely find itself in too many negative down-and-distance situations. As good as the Eagles offensive line is, it seems likely that it will struggle against this elite pass rush.

With the Eagles potentially struggling on offense, I expect the 49ers to play the majority of this game with a lead. Even when that happens, San Francisco is well equipped to extend the lead when the Eagles threaten to make it close.

I predict the 49ers win this game, 29-20.