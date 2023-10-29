NFL Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, Week 8

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 8

Hello everyone and welcome to this exciting AFC West showdown! Thankfully, I have been given yet another "suspension" (reprieve) from covering the Bears (IN PRIME TIME!) this week. And you, my adoring readers, get a reprieve from me inevitably getting any and every angle of yet another Chicago game wrong. We are officially fighting and the relationship is on the rocks. For now, I'll vacation in beautiful Denver where the Broncos host the Chiefs.

Chiefs @ Broncos Betting Odds for Week 8

Current odds:

KC -7/DEN +7.5

KC ML -325/DEN ML +280

O/U over 47/under 47.5

In an odd scheduling quirk, these rivals square off for the second time in three weeks. The weather in Denver appears to be very iffy with the first major snowstorm of the season moving through the Rockies and Plains. Right now, Denver is forecasted to get six inches of snow Saturday with an additional inch on Sunday and a game time temperature of 24 degrees with a windchill of 17. Interestingly, the total has gone up since its opener, a direction I wouldn't have guessed. It also seems bettors are noticing how close the games between these two teams traditionally are, regardless of record, as the side has gone down from the opener of 8.5.

Chiefs @ Broncos Betting Picks This Week

As mentioned, games between these teams are almost always close and KC is one of those teams that are always overvalued due to their overwhelming public popularity and huge fanbase. However, 7.5 seems just about right to me. Two weeks ago, the Chiefs were -10.5 at home and squeaked out an ugly 19-8 win and cover. With the shift to Denver, and potential weather disruptions, I agree with the line. Any lean would be to the home team that is playing better and getting more than a TD. I could also justify a sprinkle on the Denver ML at +280. But my top choice for this game will be on the under. This is a slightly different version of the Chiefs, one that is a bit less explosive but seemlingly far more efficient. Last week's game against the Chargers is one of only two games featuring the Chiefs that has gone over the total of 47.5 (48 last week, 51 vs. the Bears in Week 3... ugh, don't remind me). Denver has turned things around defensively after its horrendous start and if the wind and snow whips around Mile High, this total will stay well under. Even without the chance of weather, I'd lean the under here.

Chiefs @ Broncos Best Bet: UNDER 47.5 (@ FanDuel)

Chiefs @ Broncos Prediction

I promised myself I wouldn't mention her, but I have to. It is currently UNKNOWN if T-Swizzle will be in Denver to watch her man play ball. Usually, it is known well ahead of time whether or not she will be in attendance, so I'm going with no, which means Kelce won't have a big game, nor will KC.