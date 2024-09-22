NFL Betting Odds, Picks & Predictions: Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints, Week 3

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Picks & Predictions for Week 3, Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints

The Eagles head to New Orleans on a short week after playing the Falcons on Monday night. After blowing a late lead with some questionable play calling in Week 2, Philly comes into this game at 1-1. The offense scores 27.5 points per game o far, while the defense gives up 25.5 points per contest. The team expects to play without their superstar receiver, A.J. Brown (hamstring).

The Saints are one of the biggest surprises in the league after blowing out the Cowboys in Dallas last week. New Orleans is 2-0 while scoring an incredible 45.5 points per game. Not to be outdone, the defense has yielded just 14.5 points per contest.

The Eagles come in as 2.5-point underdogs. Also, the over/under number is at 49.5, with the over at -112. These odds can be found at BetMGM. To find updated odds on this and all of the NFL games, go to our NFL Odds page.

Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints NFL Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions, Week 3

Although the Eagles have scored well, their offense has looked inconsistent at times. In Week 1, the team leaned on Saquon Barkley, who shredded the Packers. Despite losing last week, Jalen Hurts took over as a runner and posted a big game. Meanwhile, the defense remains a work in progress. The pass rush has produced inconsistent results. Also, opponents can attack this defense in the middle of the field.

The Saints brought in offensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak, this offseason. Thanks to the aggressive use of play action, rollouts and screen passes, Derek Carr and Alvin Kamara are playing their best football despite an offensive line that was projected to be terrible. Also, Rashid Shaheed has given the team big plays in each game. The defense lacks the star power the Saints have possessed in the past. Their early-season performance may ultimately prove to be a mirage.

Going into the season, the Eagles were listed as a one-point favorite. It only took a few weeks for this line to move 3.5 points in the Saints' favor. The high total (49.5) would have certainly priced lower had New Orleans not started the season on fire.

Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints Betting Picks This Week

Although the over in this game is high at 49.5, it seems reasonable. The Saints offense matches up well with the Eagles defense. On the other side, New Orleans is likely not as good on defense as their numbers indicate. The Saints smashed the toothless Panthers in Week 1. Then, the Cowboys moved the ball, but settled for field goals when they could not close out drives.

I expect the Saints to move the ball effectively throughout the game. Also, the Eagles may have enough with the trio of Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith to keep up on the scoreboard.

If backing a side, the short week for the Eagles, along with the loss of A.J. Brown, works against against them. Of course, many will wait for the Saints to come crashing down to earth. Who knows? Maybe that won't happen.

Not many teams lay points against the Eagles, but this line seems right. It's just a matter of whether defensive coordinators can figure out what New Orleans is doing best on offense, and if they can take some of those things away. Still, getting points with the Eagles seems hard to pass on.

Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints Best Bet: Over 49.5

Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints Prediction

If the Eagles didn't have a short week to prepare for the Saints, they may have had a better chance of devising a plan to make Derek Carr uncomfortable. Since that won't likely happen, Carr should have time to focus on getting the ball to Chris Olave, who has an advantage over the Philly cornerbacks, and Rashid Shaheed, who has the speed to get over the top of the defense. Also, if the Eagles overplay the pass, Alvin Kamara looks fantastic and should make Philadelphia pay.

Even though the Eagles have looked inconsistent on offense, the urgency of having to keep up on the scoreboard should kickstart them. With DeVonta Smith playing over half of his snaps in the slot, he should avoid the strength of the Saints' pass defense. Also, Saquon Barkley should be successful as a runner and receiver.

I predict the Eagles sneak out a win, 27-24. So I will take Philly plus the points along with the over.