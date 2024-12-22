NFL Betting Odds, Picks & Predictions: Eagles at Commanders, Week 16

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Eagles Vs. Commanders: NFL Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Week 16

The Eagles have won 10 straight games to move to 12-2 as they continue to battle for the No. 1 seed in the NFC Playoffs. Meanwhile, the Commanders are 9-5 and currently holding a one-game lead for the No. 7 seed in the NFC Playoff picture.

On the season, Washington scores 28.2 points per game while their defense allows 22.5 points per contest. On the other side, Philadelphia averages 26.4 points while giving up 17.6 per game.

The Eagles are 3.5-point favorites with and over/under number of 45.5. To find updated odds on this and all of the NFL games, go to our betting page.

Washington put together back-to-back wins against the Titans and Saints on the heels of a three game losing streak. On the season, the Commanders are 0-4 against teams that would currently qualify for the NFL Playoffs.

During the Eagles 10-game winning streak, they have won each game by at least four points. In the last five weeks, Philly has defeated four teams that currently hold a spot in the playoffs.

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders Betting Picks

Last week, the Eagles chose to balance out their offensive attack by throwing the ball more to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. That focus helped Philadelphia put up 27 points against the Steelers, a team that boasts one of the top defenses in the league.

Washington no longer looks like the team that started the season with a 7-2 record. The defense has declined against both the run and the pass. In addition, the Commanders needed to stop a two-point conversion attempt last week, or they would have lost to the Saints.

I'm wagering on the Eagles at -3.5 as these teams are trending in different directions right now. In addition, Philadelphia beat the Commanders by eight points last month. In that game, Washington had a garbage-time TD and two-point conversion to make a blowout look close.

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders Best Bet: Eagles -3.5

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders Prediction

The Eagles have a dominant offensive line, which immediately puts the Commanders at a disadvantage. In addition, Washington lacks the personnel to slow down Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown or DeVonta Smith. Look for the Eagles to control the clock while scoring on most of their offensive drives.

In the first meeting between these teams, the only Commanders players on offense who had success were Austin Ekeler and Zach Ertz. Each player did damage in the short-passing game. Ekeler is out for the season, and Ertz suffered a concussion last week. I expect the Eagles defense to smother this offense while sacking Jayden Daniels numerous times.

I predict the Eagles win 30-13, so I'm taking the Eagles -3,5 points and Philly under the alternate team total of 26.5 at +130 odds. These odds can be found on DraftKings Sportsbook.