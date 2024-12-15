NFL Betting Odds, Picks & Predictions: Philadelphia Eagles vs Pittsburgh

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Odds, Picks and Predictions

The Eagles have won nine straight games to move to 11-2. Philadelphia continues to battle the Lions for the No. 1 seed in the NFC Playoffs. Meanwhile, the Steelers lead the AFC North with a 10-3 record but trail the Chiefs by two games for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

On the season, Pittsburgh scores 24.8 points per game. Meanwhile, their defense allows 18.3 points per contest. On the other side, Philadelphia averages 26.3 points while giving up 18 per game.

The Eagles are 5.5-point favorites with an over/under number is at 42.5. To find updated odds on this and all of the NFL games, go to our betting page.

Pittsburgh has three losses on the season with none of those defeats by more than five points. However, a two-point win over the Ravens marked the only game where the Steelers played a serious Super Bowl contender.

The Eagles have five-point victories over the Packers and Ravens. The victory over Green Bay was in Week 1 in an international game while the victory over Baltimore was on the road. Otherwise, Philly has not played another elite team in 2024. This is the first time they will play a high-level opponent at home.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Betting Picks

The Eagles lean heavily on their rushing attack as their main source of offense. Between having an excellent offensive line and Saquon Barkley, that focus has proven a better option than counting on Jalen Hurts as a passer. Despite having A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, the passing attack has often served as an afterthought.

Pittsburgh had to play without George Pickens (hamstring) last week, and it looks likely the star receiver sits out this game as well. In that scenario, the Steelers will field an ordinary group of pass catchers. Otherwise, this team is comfortable relying on Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren in the run game.

I'm wagering on the Steelers at +5.5. Both of these teams look unlikely to lose to any opponent by more than a touchdown. In addition, the probability is that this game is decided by a field goal or less.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Best Bet: Steelers +5.5

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Prediction

The most likely scenario has both teams trusting their excellent defenses and rushing attacks. Should that happen, this game will remain low scoring and stay close throughout.

Earlier in the week, A.J. Brown voiced displeasure about the lack of passing the Eagles do. It is possible that Philly makes an exception to their typical game plan to force the ball to their top receiver. However, that is more of a narrative than sound analysis.

In this battle of teams that are among the best in their respective conferences, I expect a defensive battle.

I predict the Eagles win 16-13, so I'm taking the Steelers +5,5 points and under 42.5.