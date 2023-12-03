NFL Bettings Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Denver Broncos at Houston Texans, Week 13

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Denver Broncos at Houston Texans Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 13

OUR Chicago Bears may be off this week, but that doesn't mean I am! The last time I covered a Broncos game, the pulled off the outright upset of the Taylor Swift-less KC Chiefs. Can Denver pull off another upset, this time in Houston against the upstart Texans? Let's dive in!

Denver Broncos at Houston Texans Betting Odds for Week 13

Texans -3 /Broncos +3

Texans ML -162, Broncos ML +142

Total 47.5

There has not been a lot of movement on the side here as it opened at 3 and has stayed at 3. The total, however, has climbed from 44.5 to 47.5 as the week has gone on. Three words: Texans hype train. The public loves the Texans, and rightfully so, but their value is nill, as are overs in their games.

Broncos at Texans Betting Picks This Week

This is one of my top games of the year. While Houston is fun and sexy with C.J. Stroud, Nico Collins and Tank Dell lighting up the scoreboard, Denver has quietly won five straight on the strength of a much-improved defense and a smart and efficient offense. Russell Wilson is looking more and more like his old self and the run game is formidable. All of those are ingredients in slowing down high-powered offenses, which makes Denver +3 my best bet for this game and one of my top plays of the year. I also love the value on the under at 47.5. Denver specializes in winning ugly and its defense is one of the best Stroud has faced all year. And, of course, I'm going to recommend a play on the Broncos ML at +142.

Broncos at Texans Best Bet: Broncos +3 (@ FanDuel)

Broncos at Texans Prediction

As I said, I expect Denver to muck this game up from the beginning behind a steady diet of Javonte Williams and a defense that will confuse and harass Stroud all day. I'll say a 3-0 Denver lead at the first quarter and a 13-3 lead at half. The Texans will adjust and pick it up in the third quarter to pull even at 13 going into the fourth. From there, Russell Wilson takes over, orchestrating a couple of long drives to ice the game for Denver, 23-13.